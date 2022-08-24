ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckneyville, IL

Panthers put in a Lott of work

PINCKNEYVILLE — Pinckneyville has its third different head football coach in as many seasons, as the Panthers are trying to turn the fortunes of the program around. Ryan Lott returns to the River to River to take over the Panthers’ program. Lott was the head coach at Massac County in 2014 and 15, before heading back to his alma mater at Jerseyville as an assistant the past few seasons. Lott says his formula is simple–he wants to make sure football is a great experience for the kids, focusing of effort, attitude, and toughness.
