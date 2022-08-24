ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

8 arrested in drug bust by Teller County police

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

FLORISSANT, Colo. — Eight arrests were made by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) following a drug bust involving three separate properties.

Investigators identified three properties that were potentially working together to illegally distribute narcotics and steal vehicles. Three search warrants were executed at the following addresses: 76 Highland Meadows Dr., 201 Forest Glen Trail, and 562 Elkhorn Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVBox_0hTmoHBU00

Deputies seized the following contraband:

  • 167 fentanyl pills
  • 3 grams of methamphetamines
  • 30 pounds of black market marijuana which were intended for distribution with a combined street value in excess of $30,000
  • Morphine
  • A large number of various prescription pills
  • Items intended for packaging, distribution, and use of illegal substances
  • Two stolen motorcycles
  • A stolen truck
  • Stolen trailer
  • Illegally modified firearms with ammunition

The people arrested during the execution of the warrant were:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkIOY_0hTmoHBU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2kLc_0hTmoHBU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFoiR_0hTmoHBU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpk9i_0hTmoHBU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eJcB_0hTmoHBU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iC1Ya_0hTmoHBU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGB9L_0hTmoHBU00
  • John Matthew Oleary was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, theft of $20,000 – $100,000, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.
  • Sean Hunter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for an existing El Paso County warrant.
  • Michael Wright was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and for an existing Teller County warrant.
  • Kyle Winsea was arrested for failing to comply with a domestic violence warrant from El Paso County.
  • Aaron Burgm was arrested for warrants from El Paso County and Alaska.
  • Sean Alan Ragan-Levesque was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree criminal trespass, and theft of $300 – $700.
  • Amy Jean Pearson was arrested for a warrant from El Paso County.
  • Amanda Smith Tipling was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and third-degree assault.

A ninth person on site was detained for failure to register as a sex offender and subsequently released.

