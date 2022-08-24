ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

B I L L
3d ago

They should be afraid of Hardesty and City Council, Mike Schmidt, Wheeler and people like Brown. They are the ones that created the existing conditions and they are not capable of correcting them. Replace them all.

zbr1
3d ago

will not visit Portland downtown area due to all the lawlessness. This city is not managed properly causing all the issues. I feel badly for all the business owners in these areas losing money from all the criminals running the streets.

Sabrina Roberts
3d ago

unless you live down here you won't understand. every person you step past is a danger every person on the sidewalk is half out of their mind or high or both. I'm handicapped I can't get down the sidewalk because there's so many people laying on it. I was robbed and pushed down and put in the hospital right in front of my building in goose hollow. 10 years I've been downtown, it is absolutely not safe for the last 2 years minimum. I'm out of here as soon as I can.

opb.org

WeShine nonprofit opens its first micro-village in Portland

Your browser does not support the audio element. If you want to know about the nonprofit behind the city’s newest micro-village, you just need to look at the letters in its name. WeShine stands for Welcoming, Empowering, Safe Habitation Initiative with Neighborhood Engagement. People are starting to move into its Parkrose Community Village in Northeast Portland, where they’ll have their own sleeping pod and other basic necessities like toilets, showers and laundry facilities. Residents will also get help accessing services they need and developing financial literacy skills, which can help them to ultimately move from transitional to affordable housing.
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
KGW

Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’

The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
Washington Examiner

Democratic cities shrugging off crime harm their most vulnerable residents

When you allow crime to consume your city, the people who pay the most are those who have the least. Portland is seeing that play out in real time. Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store in Portland operates as any thrift store does, but with an added feature: The store allows people in need to come in and grab whatever they need, free of charge. According to the store’s owner, it gives clothes, shoes, and coats to people who are struggling and has been doing this since 2015.
The Oregonian

Portland Mennonite Church helps turn decommissioned guns into garden tools

On an idyllic Saturday morning in August, the sound of metal grinding broke the silence that surrounded the church steps in a quiet SE Portland neighborhood. Bethany Rydmark had brought her handgun to be decommissioned, sawed into pieces to make it unusable, at the Portland Mennonite Church where trained volunteers help to make the right cuts. The church is part of a program called Guns to Garden Tools started by RAWtools, an organization in Colorado that forges metal from decommissioned guns into shovels and spades.
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
travelportland.com

Seaside and Cannon Beach

With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: More Lloyd Center Development, Hollywood Water Hogs, and What Portland is Doing to Tackle Climate Change

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Today's forecast is...
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
camaspostrecord.com

American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day

American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
