They should be afraid of Hardesty and City Council, Mike Schmidt, Wheeler and people like Brown. They are the ones that created the existing conditions and they are not capable of correcting them. Replace them all.
will not visit Portland downtown area due to all the lawlessness. This city is not managed properly causing all the issues. I feel badly for all the business owners in these areas losing money from all the criminals running the streets.
unless you live down here you won't understand. every person you step past is a danger every person on the sidewalk is half out of their mind or high or both. I'm handicapped I can't get down the sidewalk because there's so many people laying on it. I was robbed and pushed down and put in the hospital right in front of my building in goose hollow. 10 years I've been downtown, it is absolutely not safe for the last 2 years minimum. I'm out of here as soon as I can.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
