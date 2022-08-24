ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Pete Carroll didn’t mince words explaining why Drew Lock didn’t win starting job

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed why Drew Lock did not win the starting quarterback job over Geno Smith. With the preseason officially over for the Seattle Seahawks, the fanbase finally received the answer as to who will be the starting quarterback for the team heading into the season. Geno Smith and Drew Lock competed throughout the preseason to win the QB1 job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Chicago, IL
FanSided

Nebraska football watch party delivers the world’s saddest reaction video

One Nebraska football watch party had a sad reaction to Casey Thompson’s game ending interception against Northwestern. The Nebraska Cornhuskers fanbase remained hopeful that the team could pick up a huge season-opener win. They faced off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland for the Week 0 opener. The best case scenario was for the team to win, for head coach Scott Frost’s sake.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Predicting The Chicago Bears’ 53-Man Roster

The final week of the NFL preseason is here! That means this Tuesday, by 3 PM central time, all teams must reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players. As it pertains to the Chicago Bears’ roster, the trim-down process may be tougher than it appears on the surface. A handful of players have stood out during the first two exhibition games, which will make for several difficult decisions.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Miami Dolphins end preseason with a big win and tough choices

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped their 2022 exhibition season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium and it was a blowout. Miami entered the game with a lot of questions but more importantly, a lot of roster positions potentially up for grabs but in the end, Miami won big and the players put up a bigger fight to make the roster.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins mourn the loss of executive Jason Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins are mourning the loss of one of their executives, Jason Jenkins, and it is a sadness we all feel. From Jason Taylor to Mike McDaniel, and Stephen Ross to a thousand others who were directly impacted by the life of Jason Jenkins, a sadness has enveloped South Florida. On Saturday night, we all learned of the death of Jason Jenkins. A shock to our hearts and a loss that many can’t fathom.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Bills finally cut Matt Araiza amid disturbing rape allegations

Bills finally cut Matt Araiza amid disturbing rape allegations. The Buffalo Bills have finally done what the fans and critics have been calling for since the news broke of the Matt Araiza lawsuit. He’s been cut from the team. “Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is...
FanSided

