Irondale, AL

AL.com

Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
CLAY, AL
CBS 42

Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

The future of public transportation in Hoover

Unlike other over-the-mountain cities, the city of Hoover is on pace to see more people utilize Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority buses in 2022 than in 2021. In 2021, 17,791 people used the bus system, while 8,914 have used it through the first six months of 2022, putting the city on pace for a slight increase in ridership.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant

Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road

By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
CLAY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Substitute school bus drivers need is high

The new school year is well underway in Shelby County, and along with it so is the need for school bus drivers. Every year, the Board of Education needs to fill over 300 routes with drivers. While there are hundreds of dedicated long-time drivers, many have been running multiple routes over the last couple of years in order to make sure every kid can get to school.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
