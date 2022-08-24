Read full article on original website
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
The future of public transportation in Hoover
Unlike other over-the-mountain cities, the city of Hoover is on pace to see more people utilize Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority buses in 2022 than in 2021. In 2021, 17,791 people used the bus system, while 8,914 have used it through the first six months of 2022, putting the city on pace for a slight increase in ridership.
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant
Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Birmingham Modernizing Garbage Pickup
Birmingham will spend just over $6.5 million to give each household in Birmingham a new, 96-gallon garbage receptacle that Mayor Randall Woodfin said will modernize the way the city picks up garbage. The 100,000 standardized containers will be manufactured by the North Carolina-based company Toter LLC and will include GPS...
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
‘The future of BPD’: Police chief promotes 37 to new ranks
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond has promoted more than three dozen officers, calling them the future of the department. “Hard work does pay off,’’ Thurmond said in the Friday ceremony. “You will be shaping the future of the department and preparing others to take your position someday.”
Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road
By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
The bigger picture: Trussville native aims to ‘build on what’s special’ about city
Matt Phillips is thinking back about growing up in Trussville, about the people and the places, and no memory from downtown Trussville stands out. Today, the 2006 Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate attends a concert or watches a game on the big screen at the Trussville Entertainment District, and he sees young people all around.
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the left or right lane at 7 p.m. and the center lane at 8 p.m. on I-20 EB or WB for asphalt planning and Overlay operations between Milepost 130.5 (Near […]
Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
Substitute school bus drivers need is high
The new school year is well underway in Shelby County, and along with it so is the need for school bus drivers. Every year, the Board of Education needs to fill over 300 routes with drivers. While there are hundreds of dedicated long-time drivers, many have been running multiple routes over the last couple of years in order to make sure every kid can get to school.
‘It’s the people’s money’: Clay Council passes ordinance to cut grocery tax
By Hannah Curran, Editor CLAY — The Clay Council passed an ordinance to cut the grocery tax by two cents at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, August 23. Alabama is one of only three states with no tax break or rebate for low-income households on groceries, and it appears that the City of Clay […]
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
