2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
Asphalt spill on I-49 cleared after causing traffic delay
Traffic on Interstate 49 northbound is currently delayed after a dump truck accidentally lost a load of asphalt on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
Summer Road Tour: Property opportunities in Bella Vista
With Bella Vista's scenic beauty, many who visit will want to settle down. To do that, one needs a place to live.
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Demonstrators gather outside Crawford Co. Courthouse in response to violent arrest
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A demonstration on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn in Van Buren is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon. Organizers say they are holding the peaceful demonstration to shed light on the excessive force investigation of to Crawford county officers someone mulberry police officer. Van Buren police...
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About 10:30 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 2537 N. McConnell Ave, Washington County Fair Grounds, in regards to a shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds. Officers located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility.
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry
ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
Father speaks out after daughter hit by truck while boarding bus in Centerton
A Centerton man speaks out after his daughter was hit by a truck on August 23.
Bentonville police say argument led to shooting death outside apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville police say one man shot and killed another when an argument escalated outside an apartment Thursday morning. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside one of the apartments on Rose Garden Lane, according to a news release sent by Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
