ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Springs, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
GALENA, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
5newsonline.com

Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#The Cave#North Side#St Louis#Staging Area#Zumbehl
KHBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About 10:30 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 2537 N. McConnell Ave, Washington County Fair Grounds, in regards to a shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds. Officers located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KHBS

New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry

ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
ALMA, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Bentonville police say argument led to shooting death outside apartment complex

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville police say one man shot and killed another when an argument escalated outside an apartment Thursday morning. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside one of the apartments on Rose Garden Lane, according to a news release sent by Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy