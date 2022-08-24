Having a safe place to eat, bathe and sleep at night is the foundation upon which every other aspect of our lives depends, said Cathy Alderman with the Coalition. "It is very difficult to maintain employment, or to maintain attendance at school, if you don’t have a home. It’s very important for your health and for your mental health to have a stable place to be," said Cathy Alderman.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO