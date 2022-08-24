Read full article on original website
A new campaign aims to show just how pervasive the impacts of homelessness can be for families and the nation.
Having a safe place to eat, bathe and sleep at night is the foundation upon which every other aspect of our lives depends, said Cathy Alderman with the Coalition. "It is very difficult to maintain employment, or to maintain attendance at school, if you don’t have a home. It’s very important for your health and for your mental health to have a stable place to be," said Cathy Alderman.
Cropping Up: Buy Produce for Your Neighbor
In the third episode of Cropping Up, we continue our conversation on specialty crops, their health benefits and how they help us access fresh food. Host Emma Parkhurst, health and wellness expert for USU’s Davis County extension office, introduces us to a program called ’Buy Produce for Your Neighbor’. Learn how specialty crops, farmers markets and Utah food pantries all play a pivotal role in increasing Utahans accessibility of fresh produce from Utah growers.
USPS looking to fill over 300 new positions across northern Utah
Hoping to fill positions before the holiday rush takes over in several weeks, the United States Postal Service is looking to hire over 300 employees across northern Utah. A job fair will be held this weekend at the Salt Lake branch located at 1760 West 2100 South from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday Aug. 26, and 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday Aug. 27.
