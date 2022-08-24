They were married 25 years. Now Sly Stallone’s wife has filed for divorce in Florida

Stallone and Flavin AP Photo

They had one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages. Now Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing after 25 years.

As per county records, Flavin filed for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” Friday in Palm Beach County, where the exes shared a home with their three daughters. Her lawyers are divorce specialists Jeffrey Weissman and Peter Gladstone of Boca Raton.

The “Rocky” icon is not represented by a lawyer yet, according to the docket, but he may want to pony up soon.

Documents first obtained by lifestyle magazine Closer Weekly accuse Stallone of engaging “in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

Flavin, 54, apparently is seeking “equitable distribution,” which includes her keeping their $35.4 million marital mansion. Back in December 2020, the “Rambo” star, 76, bought the seven-bedroom, Bermuda inspired lakefront mansion in the Manana Estates community.

The estranged couple first met back in 1988 when they crossed paths at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Stallone confirmed the split with his publicist on Wednesday, releasing a statement, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin has not addressed the matter publicly and her lawyers did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Ahead of the official announcement, The Daily Mail noted that Stallone had gotten an arm tattoo of his wife covered by his beloved dog and “Rocky” costar Butkis.

On Aug. 10, Flavin’s Instagram shows her hugging her kids: “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

Three months ago, they seemed fine, celebrating their silver anniversary.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Stallone wrote in a sweet post. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

This was Stallone’s third marriage. The New York City native first wed photographer Sasha Czack, with whom he had two sons, Sage (who died of heart issues at age 36 in 2012) and Seargeoh, 43. Stallone also was famously (and briefly) married to his “Rocky IV” costar turned reality queen Brigitte Nielsen.