What is swatting? The act of making false police reports with malicious intent and how to protect yourself from it

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them
At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Three Arrests in 16-Year Mystery of Decapitated Woman Found in Puget Sound
More than 16 years after the headless corpse of a 33-year-old woman was found floating inside a Rubbermaid tote container in Puget Sound, three men have been arrested for murder. The arrest warrants were issued June 2022 by Special Agent Jimmy Kilgallen with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, who presented the dossier to the Seattle prosecutor who acted on the documents this week. A fourth man implicated in the gruesome crime died in the years after the murder, authorities said. The body of Shanan Lynn Read was discovered by local authorities on Jan. 15, 2006. Her head washed up...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
White Man Arrested After Pulling Rifle On Black Landscapers In Viral Video
'You don’t arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial,' the Clearwater Police Chief says.
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with what turned out to be the decomposing, dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through...
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
FBI locates 121 missing kids, child trafficking victims in nationwide operation
The FBI announced on Monday that it has located up to 121 missing children and child trafficking victims in a nationwide sting operation. In a news release, the agency said that its “Operation Cross Country” initiative helped locate more than 200 victims of human trafficking and related crimes during the first two weeks of this month.
Shocking moment elderly woman who was allegedly denied glass of champagne on flight slaps Jet2 steward
An elderly woman has been caught on camera slapping a Jet2 steward across the face after they allegedly took away her gin and tonic. Watch footage of the incident below:. The incident, which occurred on a flight from Manchester to Rhodes, is said to have unfolded because the passenger was refused a glass of champagne as it wasn't part of the service.
Canadian police roasted online for bragging about taking rusty, non-functional gun off the streets
Toronto police have set up a Twitter page showing all the guns they have taken off the streets. But the latest firearm on the account elicited ridicule. On Monday, the Toronto Police Department tweeted a photo of a rusty gun – one that clearly hasn’t been functional for many years.
Drunk White Man Pulls Knife On Black Men, Yells Racial Slurs At Them: Cops
Witnesses claim the Black people were detained, despite being the victims.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
A Maryland police officer fired 4 times was federally indicted on charges that he used excessive force and lied about it
Ex-officer Philip Dupree is accused of violating a man's civil rights during a 2019 traffic stop and making up a justification for why he did it, feds say.
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
2 Florida residents plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary and selling it to conservative group Project Veritas
One suspect texted the other to say that they could "make a SHIT TON of money" from stealing and selling Ashley Biden's personal belongings.
