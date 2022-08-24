PPSh-41 (VG) In the S Tier are 10 SMGs that should continue to be elite in Season 5. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. After getting a slight buff, the Vanguard PPSh-41 receives the call back up to the S Tier. For now, the all-new RA 225 slots in here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Meanwhile, the MP-40, Type 100, Sten, Black Ops Cold War MP5 and Welgun have still translated to high K/D ratios for those using them, so feel free to keep doing so.

