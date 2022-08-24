Read full article on original website
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
Where Winds Meet Playable Platforms Listed
Where Winds Meet was recently formally announced at Gamescom 2022, and players are wondering which platforms the game will come to
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes Detailed
A full look at the Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5
It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
Warzone Season 5 SMG Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) In the S Tier are 10 SMGs that should continue to be elite in Season 5. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. After getting a slight buff, the Vanguard PPSh-41 receives the call back up to the S Tier. For now, the all-new RA 225 slots in here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Meanwhile, the MP-40, Type 100, Sten, Black Ops Cold War MP5 and Welgun have still translated to high K/D ratios for those using them, so feel free to keep doing so.
Free Games with Prime: September 2022
Here are all the free games and content updates available through Prime Gaming in September 2022.
Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements: Minimum and Recommended
Here are the system requirements for running Hogwarts Legacy.
How to Start the Aranyaka World Quest Series in Genshin Impact
How to start the Aranyaka World Quest series' first quest "The Children Of Vimara Village" in Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0.
