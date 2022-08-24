Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
wdbr.com
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
Shots fired after football game at Normandy High School, suspect arrested
An investigation is underway after some fired shots in the parking lot of Normandy High School following a sports game.
KSDK
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
wlds.com
Hardin Man Sentenced to Prison For Drugs, Explosives Charges
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has announced a guilty plea of a man arrested last month on several drugs and weapons charges. On Tuesday, 35 year old Jonathan E. Myers of Hardin, pled guilty to theft, possession of methamphetamine, and attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device. The charges stem from 3 separate incidents that occurred in Hardin between June and July.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
KMOV
Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after brief chase by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Salem men on multiple drug charges following a brief pursuit on the 1700 block of East Main Street on the far east side of Salem late Friday afternoon. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of South Marshall was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license,...
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana
A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
KMOV
Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
