ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

Carnival rides, sand art, Cannabis Cove planned for Hueneme Beach Festival this weekend

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYev7_0hTmmeDf00

The Hueneme Beach Festival returns this weekend, bringing food, entertainment and the ocean breeze.

The free festival runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hueneme Beach Park on Saturday and Sunday hosted by the city of Port Hueneme and the local nonprofit Recreation, Education, Arts and Culture in Hueneme, or REACH. Ride tickets, food and other items will be available for purchase.

Organizers expect about 30,000 people from across the region to attend the two-day festival, said Maya Zumaya, REACH’s executive director. Last year, about 24,000 people attended the event.

The festival has been held annually since 1998 but took a five-year hiatus from 2016 to 2020, Zumaya said.

Guests can listen to 17 bands perform as they shop at over 40 food, drink and arts and crafts vendors. There will also be carnival-style rides and games and chalk art on display.

Guests can watch as four Boys & Girls Clubs from across Ventura County compete in this year’s sand sculpture contest on Saturday.

The teams will have three hours to shape their plot of sand into a piece of art. Erin Antrim, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, said the kids have made sand castles in the past, but the contest will be the first time they sculpt sand.

They have spent weeks planning their sculptures and will be using tools used by the professionals.

“You can’t beat being out at the beach for the day,” Antrim said. “The kids are really excited.”

After judges award first, second and third place winners, the sculptures will stay up for the rest of the weekend.

Local cannabis dispensaries will set up an enclosed tent, called Cannabis Cove, to display their products. Guests can purchase cannabis, but they will have to pick it up off site at the Oceanview Pavilion. Guests will not be allowed to consume the products in Cannabis Cove, Zumaya said.

Scott Matalon, the city’s spokesperson, said the proceeds from the event will cover the costs of the festival. The remaining funds will go to REACH.

The organization raises funds to support local recreational, cultural and educational projects and activities in Port Hueneme.

To learn more about the event, visit huenemebeachfestival.org.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitventuraca.com

Where Are the Best Views in Ventura and the Channel Islands?

Ventura and the Channel Islands are filled with memorable views. See, smell, taste, and feel the joy. This world is filled with iconic views. From the Eiffel Tower. From the rim of the Grand Canyon. From atop Everest. From the street beneath Gal Gadot’s hotel balcony. But let’s be...
VENTURA, CA
Secret LA

This Graffitied Tunnel In Topanga Is A Portal To A Magical Hidden Grotto

Topanga Canyon is an iconic hiker’s paradise, nestled in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the luxurious Malibu coastline. This unique landscape offers incredible trails; some are easy to navigate and others are improvised with a fair amount of scrambling. Topanga Time Tunnel, as locals call it, leans more towards the latter, so you’ll need to be a fairly established hiker and come prepared. While this natural haven is a little off the beaten track, you’ll be rewarded with incredible scenery including unique rock formations, dense vegetation and natural pools fed by springs running through the canyon. Your journey begins on Lower Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll see a yellow “Slippery When Wet” sign just a half mile beyond Topanga Lumber & Hardware Co. From there, you’ll need to dodge traffic (depending on where you park) and go beyond the guardrails. From there, you’ll find a dirt trail that leads you to the unmissable tunnel covered in vivid graffiti. While wandering through a dark, 0minous tunnel may seem a little sketchy, this huge storm drain is essentially your portal to a magical oasis where time seems to stand still.
TOPANGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Society
City
Port Hueneme, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ventura County Reporter

MID-SIZED MUSICAL MAGIC | Ventura Music Hall

PICTURED: Thievery Corporation performing on March 24, 2022, at the freshly opened Ventura Music Hall. Photo by Keith Zacharski/In the Barrel Photo. Discovery in Midtown Ventura aimed to be everything to everybody. Opening at the end of 2013, it offered entertainment for all ages: bowling, foosball and shuffleboard; a stage for live music; a full-service bar and restaurant. It was as popular for kids’ parties during the day as it was for concerts on weekend nights. But between the pandemic shutdown and a host of legal troubles (co-founder Jeremy Pemberton was arrested for fraud in June 2020) the sprawling space was shuttered.
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2022

THE THROW DOWN CORNHOLE FESTIVAL | Aug. 26-28. The nation’s, and the world’s, largest cash cornhole tournament returns to beautiful beachside Ventura. Sponsored by local favorite Spencer Makenzie’s seafood restaurant, this California-classic multi-day party will feature the coast’s best food, drinks, and live music, as well as DJs spinning great music throughout the tournament for players and spectators alike. For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to play for free on the open-to-the-public courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes. Players can also join non-tournament cash blind draw games to try their luck. A big hit with Throw Down enthusiasts is “Cornhole Trebuchet” where players buy tickets for the chance to launch giant bean bags 150 feet at an oversized cornhole board. Live music by Sunny Ledfurd, A.D.D., Rey Fresco, Mandex and Morie and the Heavy Hitters. Friday, Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets: $25-50; free for ages 12 and under. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Sand Art#Travel Info#What To Do#Carnival Rides#Cannabis Culture#Localevent
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cornhole tournament claims to be the world’s largest

VENTURA, Calif. — John Karayan picked up the sport back in the early 1990s, before it cornhole was even a competitive “sport.” It was a pastime that many people played at backyard parties while holding a beer in one hand and the requisite “corn bag” in the other.
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Sfvbj.com

Camarillo Facility Receives $7 Million in Project Homekey Funding

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families has received $6.8 million in Project Homekey funding to support the renovation of three residential care buildings at the agency’s Camarillo campus. The funding will help provide transitional housing for at-risk young adults. The expansion project is part of California’s Project Homekey,...
CAMARILLO, CA
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

LESSONS BEYOND THE NOTES | Ventura music student earns national scholarship

PICTURED: Ventura’s Allen Bryant (right) worked with Paul Browne (left) and other local professional teacher-musicians through the Laby Harmony Project, a program of New West Symphony. The process helped Bryant earn a D’Addario Foundation College Scholarship. Photo courtesy D’Addario Foundation. When you’re in third grade, it’s hard...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles

There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy