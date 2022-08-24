Carnival rides, sand art, Cannabis Cove planned for Hueneme Beach Festival this weekend

The Hueneme Beach Festival returns this weekend, bringing food, entertainment and the ocean breeze.

The free festival runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hueneme Beach Park on Saturday and Sunday hosted by the city of Port Hueneme and the local nonprofit Recreation, Education, Arts and Culture in Hueneme, or REACH. Ride tickets, food and other items will be available for purchase.

Organizers expect about 30,000 people from across the region to attend the two-day festival, said Maya Zumaya, REACH’s executive director. Last year, about 24,000 people attended the event.

The festival has been held annually since 1998 but took a five-year hiatus from 2016 to 2020, Zumaya said.

Guests can listen to 17 bands perform as they shop at over 40 food, drink and arts and crafts vendors. There will also be carnival-style rides and games and chalk art on display.

Guests can watch as four Boys & Girls Clubs from across Ventura County compete in this year’s sand sculpture contest on Saturday.

The teams will have three hours to shape their plot of sand into a piece of art. Erin Antrim, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, said the kids have made sand castles in the past, but the contest will be the first time they sculpt sand.

They have spent weeks planning their sculptures and will be using tools used by the professionals.

“You can’t beat being out at the beach for the day,” Antrim said. “The kids are really excited.”

After judges award first, second and third place winners, the sculptures will stay up for the rest of the weekend.

Local cannabis dispensaries will set up an enclosed tent, called Cannabis Cove, to display their products. Guests can purchase cannabis, but they will have to pick it up off site at the Oceanview Pavilion. Guests will not be allowed to consume the products in Cannabis Cove, Zumaya said.

Scott Matalon, the city’s spokesperson, said the proceeds from the event will cover the costs of the festival. The remaining funds will go to REACH.

The organization raises funds to support local recreational, cultural and educational projects and activities in Port Hueneme.

To learn more about the event, visit huenemebeachfestival.org.

