Some Indiana families could get up to $1,000 grants for after-school tutoring

Families could have the possibility of accessing up to a $1,000 grant to support after-school tutoring for fourth and fifth graders this school year, as the state attempts to give targeted help to the state’s most in-need students.

The Indiana Department of Education and various state leaders announced details of the program on Wednesday to show another way the state is leveraging its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to help make up COVID-induced learning loss .

The grant program, called Indiana Learns, was created through House Bill 1251, which passed during the 2022 regular legislative session.

The Indiana Department of Education selected the Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit group, to staff and operate the program.

Brandon Brown is the CEO of the Mind Trust and told IndyStar before the event on Wednesday that in working with the IDOE to create the program one of their main focuses was ensuring equity for students.

“The beauty of this program is for students who historically haven’t been able to access high-quality enrichment outside of the school setting,” Brown said, "they’re now going to have the ability to access it."

The first round of funding will be available to students on Oct. 1 with the intent of running through December, Seana Murphy, the senior director of state program for Indiana Learns, told IndyStar ahead of the event on Wednesday.

The IDOE is providing the initial $500 per student who qualifies for the grant and then school corporations who agree to opt-in to the grant program will provide an additional $250 per student.

The IDOE will then match the $250 from schools, making the max amount a student could receive for tutoring being $1,000.

The program has the possibility of serving between 15,000 to 24,000 students during this first implementation of the program depending on how many schools choose to opt-in to the program, according to Holly Lawson, the deputy director of communications for IDOE.

Indiana’s secretary of education, Katie Jenner, made the announcement alongside other education leaders on Wednesday at the Blue & Gold Academy Elementary School in Decatur Township which has agreed to be a matching grant school.

Qualifications for students to receive the grant

Students first must meet a specific set of qualifications to possibly receive the $1,000 grant:

The student must legally reside in Indiana.

The student is currently enrolled in traditional public, charter, or accredited non-public school.

The student qualifies for federal free and reduced lunch.

The student scored below proficiency in both mathematics and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022.

ILEARN scores are divided into three categories that are determined by cut scores and are labeled approaching proficiency, at proficiency and above proficiency.

An important note about the proficiency requirement is that if a student showed a proficient or an approaching proficient level of understanding for one of the subjects and not the other, then they would not qualify for the grant.

The students who tested below proficiency on the ILEARN 2022 test for both math and English/language arts and are now fourth or fifth graders for the 2022-2023 school year have the possibility of taking advantage of the grants.

Jenner explained to IndyStar before Wednesday’s event that the reason IDOE decided to focus only on fourth and fifth grades was that those grades are when students start getting into complex concepts.

“That's a really important time for a child,” Jenner said. “When we can know where their data is at in the third grade and if a child is not able to read by the third grade, the implications thereafter can be bad, and by looking right at fourth and fifth grade, were immediately able to catch them up.”

Jenner said the tutoring grants are meant to complement the work already being done for K-3 graders, like the implementation of more literacy instructional coaches in schools around the state.

Jenner said once they get through this first year of implementation and see how effective the program is, they could potentially open it up for more grades.

There are around 57,000 students in the state who would meet the qualifications to receive the grants, according to the IDOE.

Lawson told IndyStar that if they see an overwhelming demand for the program that exceeds 24,000 students then IDOE would work with the legislature and other partners to "make sure all students who need the most help have access to this high-quality tutoring and support."

Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, is one of the authors of the bill that created Indiana Learns and told IndyStar after the event on Wednesday that he plans to continue discussing with Jenner ways on how to best improve student learning.

"I suggested to [Jenner] that she be bold and come to us with innovative ideas they would like us to incentives," Behning said. "Anything that would actually improve student learning."

Who will the tutoring vendors be?

Once students learn that they are eligible for the grant they and their families will get to pick from a list of approved tutor vendors, or as Indiana Learns likes to call them, learning partners.

Student First Technologies is creating a platform that will hold every student’s grant funding on a secure website that will involve personalized login information for families and will list all the available tutor vendors families can pick from.

Mark Duran is the co-founder and CEO of Student First Technologies and told IndyStar before Wednesday’s event that they created the platform to be easy to use with the idea that a diverse group of families would be using it.

“We really look at the family first and then we built backward,” Duran said. “…we can help do our part in helping those families be able to access these education options and then get those increase student outcomes that we are all looking for.”

Wednesday’s announcement is not only to alert families about the grants but is also an open call to learning partners to apply to become eligible vendors.

To be eligible, the vendors must provide services outside of regular school hours, cost less than $100 per hour/ per student, provide a minimum of 60 minutes of tutoring each week and maintain a one to three maximum tutor-student ratio, Murphy said.

Vendors also must utilize credentialed educators such as licensed teachers, retired teachers or prospective teachers currently enrolled in a teacher preparation program. The vendors must also benchmark students’ academic levels and provide weekly progress reports to parents and schools.

Murphy said they are first considering larger vendors who have the capacity to serve the entire state as the program begins and then hopefully working towards more local vendors at the school level or one’s parents are already using.

Once vendors do apply they will be reviewed by a committee that is comprised of a diverse set of education stakeholders from across the state like IDOE staff, superintendents, principles and other school employees, Murphy said.

Indianapolis Public Schools agree to be a matching partner

Indianapolis Public Schools has already said they will be a matching partner for the grants and Superintendent Aleesia Johnson told IndyStar before Wednesday’s event that they are excited to be offering this opportunity to parents on top of their own tutoring initiative.

IPS already has their “Tutoring for All” initiative which provides free virtual tutoring for any IPS student attending an IPS-managed school and happens during the school day. Johnson said the Indiana Learns program is another tool they can use in their toolbox to help students succeed.

“We want families to make sure they have a fit that will work for them that they can actually take advantage of,” Johnson said. “…there could be situations where for whatever reason, that's not the right fit, and therefore there are some additional options that a family could have.”

Johnson said the district would leverage the similar communication system that they use to notify families of those students who would benefit from doing summer schooling.

“Often times it’s making sure we're putting that message out to them numerous times,” Johnson said. “A lot of things happen, families are busy, and so making sure it’s communicated often so there’s not a missed opportunity.”

The Mind Trust has worked with IPS considerably over the years to help increase student achievement just in the Indianapolis area, but Brown told IndyStar that when the opportunity to help create this state-wide initiative arose, it fit within their mission.

“We feel like during the last two and a half years of COVID we have expanded the scope of what we're doing to meet the need,” Brown said. “So we felt like this was a natural next step for us to serve more kids.”

Since tutoring can only happen after school hours, Brown said designing the program so families were choosing which tutoring vendor to use was an important aspect of the program.

“A program that allows the families to make the choice around the specific enrichment activity that their kids are going to get is much more likely to invest that family and to ensure high-quality implementation,” Brown said.

Todd Bess, the executive director of the Indiana Association of School Principals, told IndyStar after the event on Wednesday that he will be working with principals and other community organizations on how to best inform families about the grants.

“I really think that as community organizations, many parents have comfort with schools and many parents also have comfort with their local churches or community groups or whatever it is,” Bess said. ”So making sure they know how to help parents get online register for the program, that's also key as well.”

Families can go to Indianalearns.org to read more guidance on determining student eligibility.

