Read full article on original website
Related
ECUPirates.com
East Carolina Takes Care Of Norfolk State In Three
GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the chance to end its opening weekend of the season on a high note, East Carolina took care of business by sweeping Norfolk State (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Freshman sensation Angeles Alderete earned Pirate Invitational All-Tournament Team honors...
ECUPirates.com
Godwin Welcomes 17 Newcomers To Baseball Program
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin formally announced East Carolina's 17-man incoming class Friday, a group that features 10 position players and seven pitchers. Joining the three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champions are seven infielders (Cam Murphy, Dixon Williams, Nate Chrismon, Connor Rasmussen, Colby Thorndyke,...
Comments / 0