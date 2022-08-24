ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 3-3 Man City: Riyad Mahrez's 99TH-MINUTE penalty ensures thrilling mid-season friendly in aid of ALS awareness ends all square... after Memphis Depay looked to have won it for hosts

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Riyad Mahrez's 99th minute penalty ensures a 3-3 draw for Manchester City in a six-goal mid-season thriller against Barcelona in aid of ALS awareness.

The game took place to raise funds for ALS research, in honour of former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with ALS two years ago.

Unzue addressed the crowd ahead of the mid-season friendly at the Nou Camp before then spending time in the dug-out with both City boss Pep Guardiola and Barca manager Xavi during the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVTve_0hTmm0By00
Riyad Mahrez's 99th minute penalty ensured a 3-3 draw for Manchester City at Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zetI_0hTmm0By00
Barcelona thought they had sealed the win when Memphis Depay scored in the 79th minute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFgki_0hTmm0By00
The game took place to raise funds for ALS research in honour of former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with ALS two years ago

City took the lead through a Julian Alvarez goal in the 22nd minute after the Argentine capitalised on a goalkeeping error.

The lead was short-lived as Chelsea target and Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised just seven minutes later.

Frenkie de Jong smashed home before Cole Palmer's tap-in levelled the score once again.

Memphis Depay then looked to have sealed the win for Barca with his strike, but an emphatic late penalty from Riyad Mahrez ensured that the game finished all-square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADAh2_0hTmm0By00
City took the lead through a Julian Alvarez goal in the 22nd minute after a goalkeeping mistake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REpBv_0hTmm0By00
Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pictured) equalised just seven minutes later

Both managers opted to rotate their starting line-ups for the friendly in order to give players a chance to impress away from competitive action.

The hosts were the ones who controlled the opening stages of the game with an impressive start and arguably should have taken the lead.

Aubameyang went close with a header before Franck Kessie burst through the middle before striking the post with a fierce effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDLSK_0hTmm0By00
City boss Pep Guardiola and Xavi both opted to rotate their starting line-ups for the match

It was City, however, who opened the scoring against the run of play in the 22nd minute when a seemingly harmless cross was spilled by Inaki Pena.

New signing Alvarez who on hand to slot home one of the easiest goals that he'll ever score.

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang drove the ball through City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega at the back post as the forward latched onto a head from Sergio Busquets from an incoming free-kick just seven minutes later.

The Premier League champions then had three chances in succession to restore their lead just after the half-time break.

Alvarez was twice denied by Pena from inside the box and had the chance to take a third attempt. Instead, he opted to laid the ball back to Mahrez, who curled an effort wide of the target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaR3E_0hTmm0By00
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong (pictured) smashed home to restore his side's lead 

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne was introduced as part of a triple substitution for City and his first touch was very unlike him as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own box trying to make a cute pass to Rodri.

Depay was unable to go round Ortega but the ball fell for Manchester United target De Jong to put the hosts in front for the first time.

It became an end-to-end thriller and the lead lasted only three minutes, despite Alvarez blasting a shot over from close range just moments later, as City academy product Cole Palmer tapped home a perfect pass across the face of goal from Joao Cancelo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VrSQ_0hTmm0By00
Cole Palmer (pictured) tapped home a perfect pass across the face of goal from Joao Cancelo

Depay then fired over the crossbar, but he redeemed himself shortly after in the 79th minute, as he beautifully sidefooted home a pass from Sergio Roberto to give Barcelona a 3-2 lead in the dying stages.

There was a huge delay in the match when Luke Mbete and Barca's new signing Andreas Christensen clashed heads and needed treatment on the pitch.

Mbete was eventually stretchered off after 10 minutes of treatment and that meant plenty of stoppage time.

Erling Haaland broke forward where he went down inside the box with minimal contact from former Chelsea defender Christensen and the referee generously awarded a penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4Nps_0hTmm0By00
Riyad Mahrez celebrates his 99th minute goal with his Manchester City team-mates

The star striker handed the ball off to Mahrez, who stepped up and rocketed the spot kick into the top right hand corner in the 99th minute, to ensure a 3-3 draw.

Man of the match Cole Palmer said after the match: 'Yeah it was so good; the stadium, the history, the team, to play tonight was amazing. I had to go out there and prove myself and I enjoyed it.

'When I play I have to score and have to assist so I'm glad I've done that. Hopefully I'll get some game time as the season goes on. I have to stay focused and keep working hard.

'It's a great cause and was a great match. I'm glad everyone took part in it.'

