Paragon may be a small town, but they know how to put on a BIG party! This year marks the 98th year of the town's annual Homecoming Celebration, which features games, activities, live music, a parade and more. Don't let the name fool you - yes, it's a reason for those who grew up in Paragon to return home for the weekend, but visitors are certainly welcome as well! You won't want to miss the great food, live music and small town fun of this annual event.

PARAGON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO