Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Obituary: Max S. Harrison

Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey

Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Alice Karr

Mary Alice Karr, 76, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1946 in Salem to Isom Davis and Marie (Edwards) Davis. Mary Alice married Lee Karr on December 30, 1986 and he survives. Mary Alice worked at the Telephone Company, RCA and General Motors in Bedford.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James M. Lee

James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
City
Plainfield, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
City
Elizabeth, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: One dead after accident on SR 162

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days

BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Person
Goldie
wbiw.com

Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road

BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Crash In Jasper

On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Stars suffer three losses at Indian Creek

TRAFALGAR – Bedford North Lawrence went 0-3 during Saturday’s tournament at Indian Creek. The Stars suffered a 25-10, 25-19 loss to Indian Creek in the opening match, fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-14 in the second, then capped the day with a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Greencastle. “It feels...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 26, 2022

1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper

DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
JASPER, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Paragon Homecoming Festival

Paragon may be a small town, but they know how to put on a BIG party! This year marks the 98th year of the town's annual Homecoming Celebration, which features games, activities, live music, a parade and more. Don't let the name fool you - yes, it's a reason for those who grew up in Paragon to return home for the weekend, but visitors are certainly welcome as well! You won't want to miss the great food, live music and small town fun of this annual event.
PARAGON, IN
wbiw.com

Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois

DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 24, 2022

Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Stars roll past short-handed Brown County

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, mired in a three-match skid, got a shot to cure its ills. Confidence is a great antidote for just about anything. The Stars swept to a 5-0 victory over short-handed Brown County on the asphalt proving ground at BNL. The Eagles had only four available players, forfeited two matches, and won only five games on the three contested courts.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

