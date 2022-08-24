Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IDDC Present New I-465 Mural on Renovia Indianapolis Office
NDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)/Visit Indiana, in partnership with Renovia, today unveiled a new ‘IN Indiana’ mural along the company’s office wing wall facing I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side. “We are grateful for Renovia’s support of the...
wbiw.com
2022 Indiana State Fair celebrates successful 165th Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance. “This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat,...
wbiw.com
More than 20 new libraries added to the Indiana Library Passport
INDIANA – More than 20 new libraries have been added to the Indiana Library Passport, a mobile passport that encourages everyone to visit libraries across the Hoosier state. The additions bring the total number of libraries on the passport to nearly 90, with several more libraries expected to be added in the coming weeks.
wbiw.com
The complete list of those running in Lawrence County school board races
BEDFORD – Noon today was the deadline to file to run for the Lawrence County School Board races. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Twelve people have filed for the North Lawrence...
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
wbiw.com
Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival
PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
WISH-TV
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Keeping the Faith & Running a Business
On today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, this Indiana woman is keeping the faith in both her business and life. Concetta Thomas, founder and director of First Class Learning Ministry, a pre-k program for kids, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how faith plays a role in her business and to share sweet letter from her former students.
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days
BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
Tri-City Herald
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
wbiw.com
IEDC Board to hold Business Development Committee meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The business development committee of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors will hold a meeting via phone at 3:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 29. Members of the public may call in at 1-317-552-1674 and enter the following access code: 104 417 684# or...
WTHR
Greenwood student killed 'could have changed a generation'
John Doran talked to Temario's mentor. He says the teen was going to be a change-agent for his generation.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $10.2 million investment in affordable housing
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and its Board of Directors today announced an investment in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME). “This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch...
wbiw.com
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois
DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Aug. 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
wbiw.com
Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run
LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed to share their love of nature and bugs with local children
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed to share their love of nature and bugs with local children during the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Bug Fest. The event is scheduled for October 1 at Hilltop Garden and Nature Center at 2360 block of East 10th Street in Bloomington. There are five...
