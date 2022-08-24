ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

2022 Indiana State Fair celebrates successful 165th Year

INDIANAPOLIS – The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance. “This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat,...
INDIANA STATE
More than 20 new libraries added to the Indiana Library Passport

INDIANA – More than 20 new libraries have been added to the Indiana Library Passport, a mobile passport that encourages everyone to visit libraries across the Hoosier state. The additions bring the total number of libraries on the passport to nearly 90, with several more libraries expected to be added in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
WARSAW, MO
Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival

PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
PAOLI, IN
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Keeping the Faith & Running a Business

On today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, this Indiana woman is keeping the faith in both her business and life. Concetta Thomas, founder and director of First Class Learning Ministry, a pre-k program for kids, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how faith plays a role in her business and to share sweet letter from her former students.
INDIANA STATE
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days

BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IEDC Board to hold Business Development Committee meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The business development committee of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors will hold a meeting via phone at 3:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 29. Members of the public may call in at 1-317-552-1674 and enter the following access code: 104 417 684# or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $10.2 million investment in affordable housing

INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and its Board of Directors today announced an investment in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME). “This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch...
INDIANA STATE
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois

DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run

LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
LAWRENCE, IN

