ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Boston, PA
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Zack Wheeler injury update is a deflating blow for Phillies amid Bryce Harper’s return

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get superstar slugger Bryce Harper back from a lengthy stint on the IL this week, but not all news is good for the squad. While Harper will be back in the fold, the Phillies were hit with a separate injury blow, as ace Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day IL due to right forearm tendinitis, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Acquire OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario

Sometimes, NBA players get pigeonholed. It’s one of many difficult realities about life in the NBA. It doesn’t necessarily have to be anyone’s fault. At times, a player simply falls into a role without finding the opportunity to explore their abilities. They may have more in their game, but their current team may not have room for them to find it.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy