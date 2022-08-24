Read full article on original website
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
hoosieragtoday.com
Northeastern Indiana Crops in Good Shape, Despite Challenging Weather Conditions
How are corn and soybean crops coming along near the cities of Marion, Decatur and Fort Wayne? Luke Hesterman with the Specialty Hybrids team, who is based out of Allen County, says he likes what he’s seeing of the corn and soybean crops across northeastern Indiana. “We feel very...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
Whitmer executive order waives some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday to lift some fuel rules after a fire shut down an Indiana refinery earlier this week. The energy emergency declaration will temporarily waive regulations for vehicles transporting gas and diesel. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana groups sue EPA over coal ash landfills no longer being used
Two Indiana groups have joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to protect people and the environment from toxic coal ash in landfills that are no longer being used. The groups say these landfills shouldn’t have been exempt from stricter coal ash rules in 2015. Coal...
wbiw.com
IEDC Board to hold Business Development Committee meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The business development committee of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors will hold a meeting via phone at 3:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 29. Members of the public may call in at 1-317-552-1674 and enter the following access code: 104 417 684# or...
wbiw.com
Daily road closures planned for State Road 164
DUBOIS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 164. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, daily road closures are planned for State Road 164 near Celestine for pipe replacements. Closures will begin west of State Road 545 near Celestine and proceed east to State Road 145. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as each pipe replacement project is complete. The entire project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
WLKY.com
Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
indyschild.com
10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana
Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
14news.com
Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some drivers in town saw some relief at the pump on Thursday. The Moto Mart on North Burkhart Road sold regular unleaded gas for $2.38 per gallon. The two-hour event was a promotion by Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. Republican Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon were...
msn.com
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IDDC Present New I-465 Mural on Renovia Indianapolis Office
NDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)/Visit Indiana, in partnership with Renovia, today unveiled a new ‘IN Indiana’ mural along the company’s office wing wall facing I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side. “We are grateful for Renovia’s support of the...
