ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Clark County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Clark County, IN
Floyd County, IN
Government
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idem#Daily Air#Ozone#Hot Weather#Air Quality Action Day#Combine
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana groups sue EPA over coal ash landfills no longer being used

Two Indiana groups have joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to protect people and the environment from toxic coal ash in landfills that are no longer being used. The groups say these landfills shouldn’t have been exempt from stricter coal ash rules in 2015. Coal...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IEDC Board to hold Business Development Committee meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The business development committee of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors will hold a meeting via phone at 3:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 29. Members of the public may call in at 1-317-552-1674 and enter the following access code: 104 417 684# or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Daily road closures planned for State Road 164

DUBOIS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 164. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, daily road closures are planned for State Road 164 near Celestine for pipe replacements. Closures will begin west of State Road 545 near Celestine and proceed east to State Road 145. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as each pipe replacement project is complete. The entire project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
CELESTINE, IN
WLKY.com

Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
indyschild.com

10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana

Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
WARSAW, MO
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy