ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 10

Kathy Horn
3d ago

I hate this man for making it hard for good Officers to do their job. He needs to be in jail more than 5 years.

Reply(1)
5
Mario Rossi
3d ago

we need to get some money back from the city of Detroit, never mind we will Never spend another dime there

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged for Allegedly Hiring Hitman

Clifton E. Terry III, a Flint, Michigan-based rapper publicly known as Cliff Mac, has been charged for allegedly paying a man $10,000 to kill a woman. A federal grand jury issued an indictment charging the 31-year-old with counts of murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
FLINT, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
NEW CASTLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac

A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date

A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Bribery#Police Lieutenant#Fox#The Department Of Justice#The Integrity Unit#Doj
The Oakland Press

Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery

A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV – Bobby James Mitchell, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to six years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and violating his supervised release. According to court documents and statements made...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy