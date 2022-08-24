ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Santa Claus, IN
WANE-TV

Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
WARSAW, MO
KISS 106

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good

INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
INDIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
wbiw.com

Harrison County man arrested in April fatal crash investigation

HARRISON CO. – On Tuesday, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Harrison County man on numerous felony drug and alcohol charges following an ISP fatal crash investigation. At approximately 5:43 p.m., on April 10, 2022, Indiana State Police Trooper Nathan Newton and officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County, Indiana. ISP Crash Reconstructionist Tate Rohlfing also responded due to the severity of the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 26, 2022

1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
BEDFORD, IN

