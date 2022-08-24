Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says
An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Driver killed when semi carrying 6,000 gallons of milk overturns on Indiana freeway
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A semitruck carrying thousands of gallons of milk tipped over on an Indiana freeway Thursday, trapping and killing the driver, authorities said. According to the Evansville Courier & Press and WFIE-TV, the wreck occurred about 2 p.m. along U.S. Route 231 in Dubois County. “First...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
WIBC.com
NTSB: Weather May Have Played a Role in Crash of Plane That Took off from Indiana
METZ, WEST VIRGINIA–The National Transportation Safety Board thinks the pilot of a plane was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane crashed two weeks ago. Three people were killed. The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia. In a preliminary report issued Thursday,...
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good
INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
wbiw.com
Harrison County man arrested in April fatal crash investigation
HARRISON CO. – On Tuesday, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Harrison County man on numerous felony drug and alcohol charges following an ISP fatal crash investigation. At approximately 5:43 p.m., on April 10, 2022, Indiana State Police Trooper Nathan Newton and officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County, Indiana. ISP Crash Reconstructionist Tate Rohlfing also responded due to the severity of the crash.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
Comments / 0