This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission approves dismissal of HD 32 Recount Petition
NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission met Thursday and voted unanimously to dismiss the recount petition for the Republican Primary nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. Candidate Suzie Jaworowski filed the motion to dismiss after a recount of ballots in Hamilton and Marion counties. Jaworowski...
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $10.2 million investment in affordable housing
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and its Board of Directors today announced an investment in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME). “This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch...
wbiw.com
More than 20 new libraries added to the Indiana Library Passport
INDIANA – More than 20 new libraries have been added to the Indiana Library Passport, a mobile passport that encourages everyone to visit libraries across the Hoosier state. The additions bring the total number of libraries on the passport to nearly 90, with several more libraries expected to be added in the coming weeks.
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
wbiw.com
2022 Indiana State Fair celebrates successful 165th Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance. “This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat,...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police conducting investigation into officer-involved shooting in Muncie
MUNCIE – At the request of the Muncie Police Department, the Indiana State Police Pendleton District is investigating an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting in Muncie, Indiana. The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police detectives revealed approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers from the Muncie Police Department...
wbiw.com
Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday
COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
wbiw.com
No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians
BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
wbiw.com
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 East and 800 North. According to a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department report, a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling north on County Road 500...
wbiw.com
Columbus Police arrest two on meth dealing, gun charges
COLUMBUS — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police officers found drugs and a gun while searching a home in Columbus. Jared A. Harris, 38, of Columbus, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in and possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
wbiw.com
Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run
LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
wbiw.com
Stars roll past short-handed Brown County
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, mired in a three-match skid, got a shot to cure its ills. Confidence is a great antidote for just about anything. The Stars swept to a 5-0 victory over short-handed Brown County on the asphalt proving ground at BNL. The Eagles had only four available players, forfeited two matches, and won only five games on the three contested courts.
wbiw.com
When it rains, it pours as North ‘storms’ to 35-14 flashflood victory over Stars
BEDFORD – Unbeknownst to Bedford North Lawrence, on a cloudless, flawless night, a Storm was brewin’. A little lightning, a lot of thunder, and a downpour of points caught the Stars in a flashflood. Bloomington North, with one of its main offensive threats sidelined by injury, rained all...
wbiw.com
New Albany girls soccer tops BNL 12-1
NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and 10 goals in the first half while rolling to a 12-1 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) recorded...
wbiw.com
Stars suffer three losses at Indian Creek
TRAFALGAR – Bedford North Lawrence went 0-3 during Saturday’s tournament at Indian Creek. The Stars suffered a 25-10, 25-19 loss to Indian Creek in the opening match, fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-14 in the second, then capped the day with a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Greencastle. “It feels...
wbiw.com
Single-vehicle accident claims a man’s life and leaves two with serious injuries
INDIANA – A single vehicle crash has claimed a man’s life and left two others seriously injured. This morning, around 5:15 a crash occurred on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street on the city’s westside. When troopers arrived personnel from the Wayne Township Fire Department,...
wbiw.com
North kickers edge BNL 2-1
BEDFORD – Bloomington North squeezed out a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Cougars posted goals from Stefan Bartlett and Russell Bilohlavek, and clanged shots off the post five times, to conquer the Stars (1-1-1). Bartlett blasted home a...
