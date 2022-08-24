ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Adopt for free at the Working Dog Job Fair!

By Ashtin Wade
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley PAWS will be celebrating the working dog class by providing free adoptions of a working dog or mix on August 25th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3134 N U.S. HWY 67.

Animal Shelter in space crisis with nearly 300 dogs

The Working Dog Job Fair will highlight the border collies, shepherds, labs, heelers and mixes. Concho Valley PAWS shared that these dog breeds make good emotional support dogs, therapy dogs and make great family pets.

Free adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchips, registration, and a collar with an ID tag.

