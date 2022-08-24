Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced
MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
A new way to hydrate
Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.
New hire orientation
On Monday, Aug. 29, four new members will join the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The hiring of these four individuals will return the department to pre-Great Recession staffing numbers. The department is extremely excited for their staff to be increasing. Chief Chad Hollinger wanted to share in this week’s column what a new hire at the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services will be expected to complete as they integrate into the department operations.
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
A.B. Grahm Memorial Center hosts pulled pork dinner
CONOVER – The A.B. Grahm Memorial Center is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner and 4-H Club Bench Auction on Saturday, Sept. 7. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Adult meals include a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10. Kids meals, for kids 12 and under, cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, one side, dessert and a drink. Carryout meals will be available.
A cool drink of water
Rhonda Zirkle, of Vero Beach, Fla., waters one of the pots of petunias next to the Shelby County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 25. Zirkle is in town to attend her daughter, Natalie Zirkle’s wedding. Rhonda volunteered to help water the pots of flowers around the courtsquare.
Crown Subdivision plat approved
NEW BREMEN – Plans for a new 21-lot subdivision moved a step closer at the New Bremen planning commission meeting Thursday night. After obtaining feedback from the approximately 12 people who attended the meeting, the commission approved plans for what is called the Plum Street subdivision. The approved plans...
Budweiser Clydesdales set to make a stop in Sidney
SIDNEY – The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to west central Ohio, and one of the horses will make a stop at the Sidney Kroger on Sept. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. The Clydesdales will be in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida from Sept. 8 to 11. This is the fourth time the horses will make an appearance at the festival, but they haven’t been in over a decade, according to Kaitlan Terry, the district sales manager for Anheuser-Busch.
Volleyball notes: Sidney opens MVL play strong
PIQUA — Sidney’s volleyball squad didn’t fair well in scrimmages and didn’t fair well in a season-opening tri-match against Wapakoneta and Indian Lake last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets showed improvement this week in Miami Valley League Valley Division matches. They beat Fairborn 3-2 on the road on Tuesday and followed with a 3-1 win at Piqua on Thursday to even their overall record to 2-2.
Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon
SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
SCORES to air Sidney, Lehman games this weekend
ScoresBroadcast.com will stream an online doubleheader this weekend as both Sidney high schools are featured during the play-by-play offered by the free Internet service. On Friday at 6:25 p.m., Sidney (0-1), under 12th-year head coach Adam Doenges, hosts Tippecanoe (1-0), guided by fourth-year head man Matt Burgbacher. Conversations with both coaches can be heard in the pregame segment.
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
City record
-12:28 a.m.: warrant. Ivy S. Waldroop, 19, at large, was arrested on a warrant. -10:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report on the 400 block of Riverside Drive. -9:06 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle...
Superior Aluminum named to Fast 50 list
RUSSIA — Superior Aluminum Products was included on the Dayton Business Journal’s Fast 50 list in 2022. This is a list of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Dayton region. The Russia-based company was the second manufacturing company on the list and 29th overall, with an average growth...
Armstrong Museum hosts Artemis I watch party
WAPAKONETA — To help celebrate the first launch of the Artemis I mission, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a small liftoff party in the museum’s STEM Inspiration Center. The museum will open its doors on Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m., with the launch window scheduled between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m.
Foster-based kitten rescue tackles Sidney’s stray cat problem
SIDNEY – Two sisters-in-law are helping stray kittens find their “furever” homes, one colony at a time, as a prospective non-profit called The Kitten Koop. The Kitten Koop was started in January 2022 by Founder and Director Kayla Van Erdewyk in Colorado and focused on being an online feline welfare resource. She has had a passion for animal welfare for 24 years after meeting a rescue dog named Nala and started fostering kittens in her home in Colorado in June 2021. She credits everything she knows about kitten fostering and care to internet celebrity Hannah Shaw, also known as the Kitten Lady, and the Colorado organizations she has fostered for.
City woman dies in house fire
SIDNEY — The identity of the woman who died in a house fire early Friday morning has been released. A firefighter was also injured while battling the fire. According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Kimberly Fogt, 61 years old, of Sidney, Ohio, died in the fire. She was the sole occupant at the 801 E. Court St. address.
Narcotics search warrant served at local residence
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, with the assistance of the Piqua Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 633 Fulton St., Sidney, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately at 8 a.m. The initial entry and securing of the...
Fatal motorcycle crash
Rescue workers walk back to careflight holding an empty stretcher after a motorcyclist was declared deceased after a one vehicle motorcycle crash on the 16300 block of Morris-Rose Road just east of Jackson Center at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Anna Rescue Squad responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
