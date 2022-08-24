ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Tri-Town News

Monmouth County SPCA opens doors to beagles from Envigo facility in Virginia

The Monmouth County SPCA has brought five beagles to its facility in Eatontown who were removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the MCSPCA.
EATONTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 24

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17

New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
JACKSON, NJ
centraljersey.com

September campaign will focus on suicide prevention in Howell

With post-pandemic rises in anxiety, depression, suicide ideation and substance use across all ages, September has been designated as National Suicide Prevention Month in Howell with a focus on creating awareness of suicide prevention, mental health support resources and crisis helplines, according to Christa Riddle, Alliance Coordinator, Substance Use Prevention and Mental Health.
HOWELL, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan

Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
MATAWAN, NJ
centraljersey.com

MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive

JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
JACKSON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

