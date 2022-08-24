Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
Freedom Road looking to build off debut win at 27-1 in $200,000 Sapling Stakes
OCEANPORT – Of the eight colts entered in the $200,000 Sapling Stakes for 2-year-olds on Aug. 27 at Monmouth Park, seven are coming off debut wins. Of those seven, six were well backed at the betting windows, with the longest shot among them going off 7-2. Then there’s Freedom Road.
Monmouth County SPCA opens doors to beagles from Envigo facility in Virginia
The Monmouth County SPCA has brought five beagles to its facility in Eatontown who were removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the MCSPCA.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 24
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17
New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
Overdose awareness day honors lives lost to substance use
A sea of small purple flags will adorn the grass along the front entrance to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in Freehold for the rest of the month, leading up to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, with each flag representing an individual lost due to a drug overdose in Monmouth County this year.
Jackson house of worship proposal carried at applicant’s request
JACKSON – Several hours of testimony regarding an applicant’s plan to construct a house of worship and a building that would house a mikvah (ritual bath) on a Whitesville Road property ended without a decision during the Aug. 17 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. Instead,...
Jackson planners grant preliminary approval for warehouse on Herman Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a warehouse on Herman Road. The building is a permitted use at the location. During a meeting on Aug. 15, board members heard...
RELATED PEOPLE
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
Women’s Club of Westlake presents scholarships to Jackson residents
JACKSON — The Women’s Club at Westlake recently presented five deserving Jackson. women with scholarships to aid them in their pursuit of a higher education and meaningful. The recipients earned the scholarships based on their outstanding academics, service to the. community and financial needs, according to a press...
Hazlet officials adopt $24 million to fund township in 2022
HAZLET – The members of the Township Committee in Hazlet have adopted a $24.51 million budget to fund the operation of the municipality this year. The municipal tax rate has remained stable for a third consecutive year. The budget, which was adopted by committee members on Aug. 2, will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Jackson zoners deny density variance for proposed 48-home development
JACKSON — Five members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have voted to deny an application that sought a density variance related to a property at 443 Leesville Road between Burke and Diamond roads in Jackson. At the conclusion of a four-hour meeting on Aug. 3, a motion...
September campaign will focus on suicide prevention in Howell
With post-pandemic rises in anxiety, depression, suicide ideation and substance use across all ages, September has been designated as National Suicide Prevention Month in Howell with a focus on creating awareness of suicide prevention, mental health support resources and crisis helplines, according to Christa Riddle, Alliance Coordinator, Substance Use Prevention and Mental Health.
Brook Arts Center
Gesenia Erolin and the Ronstadt Revue - Sat, Aug 6 - 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson planners approve office building on North County Line Road
JACKSON — In a 9-0 vote, the members of the Jackson Planning Board have granted site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a two-story office building at 115 North County Line Road. During the Aug. 1 meeting of the board, attorney Dennis M. Galvin and...
Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan
Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive
JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
Plan for flex space buildings in Jackson gains preliminary approval
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an applicant who is proposing to construct three flex space buildings on a 12-acre parcel at Route 537 and Allyson Road. Board members held off on granting final major site...
Tri-Town News
Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
Comments / 0