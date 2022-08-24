ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

GolfWRX

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting

The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
DELAWARE STATE
golfmagic.com

Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event

All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers

For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
BOSTON, MA
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments

Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
GOLF
tatler.com

Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners

According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
Yardbarker

LIV Golf joins player-led antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

The amended suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has unfairly suspended players and used its position to hold competitors like LIV Golf down. Ahead of Wednesday's PGA finale in Atlanta, Georgia, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he wouldn't...
LAW
Front Office Sports

Roger Federer Highest-Paid Tennis Player Despite No Winnings

Roger Federer is the world’s highest-paid tennis player for the 17th year in a row — despite not making a single dime on the court over the last year. Federer hasn’t played a competitive match in nearly 14 months, but the Swiss athlete has still banked $90 million in off-court earnings. That puts him ahead of the world’s other top tennis stars by more than $30 million and makes him the only player in the top 10 to earn solely from off-court opportunities.
TENNIS
Washington Examiner

Golf balls are the 'product of colonial exploitation,' claims university in hometown of golf

A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.
EDUCATION
Golf Channel

More than a dozen LIV players entered in BMW PGA field

Next month’s BMW PGA Championship is expected to have a heavy LIV presence. According to a published entry list on the DP World Tour website, more than a dozen players who have joined the rival tour will tee it up at the circuit’s flagship event at Wentworth, a group that includes European stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.
GOLF
Front Office Sports

Callaway Changes Name to Emphasize Topgolf

Callaway sees Topgolf as key to its strategy going forward — and now has a new name to reflect its priorities. The golf brand is changing its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Its stock ticker will change from ELY, after its founder Ely Callaway Jr., to MODG, which refers to “modern golf.”
ECONOMY
