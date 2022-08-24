Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
British Open Winner Cam Smith, Harold Varner III Among Six PGA Tour Players Leaving for LIV Golf
LIV Golf is not expected to add any more players for its final five events, including stops next month outside Boston and Chicago.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods makes another announcement after saving PGA Tour blushes (for now)
Tiger Woods may not be playing at the moment but he's certainly keeping himself busy. Woods, 46, appears to have saved the PGA Tour's blushes - at least for now - with the announcement of sweeping and lucrative changes by the PGA Tour to try and stop LIV Golf pinching even more of their best players.
Benzinga
Callaway Golf Will Change Its Name To Better Reflect Off-Course Business Holdings
Callaway Golf Co ELY is getting a new name. The Carlsbad, California-based golf equipment manufacturer and TopGolf owner will formally change its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. to reflect the company’s current holdings and change its ticker to MODG (Modern Golf). Callaway says the name change reflects the...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
Golf.com
Butch Harmon coached Greg Norman and Phil. And he has some thoughts on LIV.
LIV Golf players, Butch Harmon says, should stop the “BS” about playing for anything else other than money. And he has no issue where it comes from. And yes, he would take the amounts being offered if he were a player now. Phil Mickelson, whom Harmon once coached,...
tatler.com
Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners
According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
LIV Golf joins player-led antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
The amended suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has unfairly suspended players and used its position to hold competitors like LIV Golf down. Ahead of Wednesday's PGA finale in Atlanta, Georgia, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he wouldn't...
Strong finish gives Scottie Scheffler 5-shot lead at Tour Championship
Everyone is still looking up at Scottie Scheffler after one round of the Tour Championship. The world No. 1 began
Roger Federer Highest-Paid Tennis Player Despite No Winnings
Roger Federer is the world’s highest-paid tennis player for the 17th year in a row — despite not making a single dime on the court over the last year. Federer hasn’t played a competitive match in nearly 14 months, but the Swiss athlete has still banked $90 million in off-court earnings. That puts him ahead of the world’s other top tennis stars by more than $30 million and makes him the only player in the top 10 to earn solely from off-court opportunities.
Washington Examiner
Golf balls are the 'product of colonial exploitation,' claims university in hometown of golf
A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.
'We're In a Tough Spot:' Some Tournaments Face New Challenge After PGA Tour Launches Upcoming Schedule Changes
The PGA Tour announced a 2023 schedule with minimum-event requirements for top players. That looks like bad news from some long-standing tournaments, including the Valspar and Honda Classic.
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: 1 key move that you can see in ‘every good golf swing’
If you’ve found yourself on GOLF.com, you’ve probably heard of the term weight shift by now. It happens in every golfer’s swing, no matter their level. Get it wrong, and it won’t just cost you power — it’ll make you more inconsistent, too. In...
Golf Channel
More than a dozen LIV players entered in BMW PGA field
Next month’s BMW PGA Championship is expected to have a heavy LIV presence. According to a published entry list on the DP World Tour website, more than a dozen players who have joined the rival tour will tee it up at the circuit’s flagship event at Wentworth, a group that includes European stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.
Callaway Changes Name to Emphasize Topgolf
Callaway sees Topgolf as key to its strategy going forward — and now has a new name to reflect its priorities. The golf brand is changing its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Its stock ticker will change from ELY, after its founder Ely Callaway Jr., to MODG, which refers to “modern golf.”
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, golf coverage, FedEx Cup Playoffs scores in Round 3
Scottie Scheffler remains atop the leaderboard as the 2022 Tour Championship heads into the weekend. Beginning the week at 10 under with a two-stroke lead on the field, the world No. 1 has climbed his way to 19 under for the tournament ... though his lead remains at two entering the final 36 holes at East Lake Golf Club.
Front Office Sports
