A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO