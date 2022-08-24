ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

August Complex Fire provides lessons in fire mitigation

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOW2v_0hTmjNIn00

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — 2020 was the most destructive fire season California experienced with the August Complex Fire hitting a record high 1 million acres burned and becoming the state’s first giga-fire.

On Wednesday, CAL FIRE shared a report of the lessons learned from this massive fire that incinerated nearly 1% of the state’s landmass.

CAL FIRE continues to see increased arson arrests

One area that has provided a lot of information for the fire agency is the area of the Tehama Mendocino Fuels Reduction Project. 90% of which was burned over by the August Complex Fire.

“Difference among treatments provided an opportunity to observe how treatment prescription may have influenced fire behavior and overstory mortality,” CAL FIRE wrote in the report.

According to a report, 2,500 acres of the planned 4,054 acres had been treated, which methods included:

  • Mastication (or mulching)
  • Manual hand-cut/pile
  • Mechanical cut/pile
  • Mechanical thin/biomass removal

Following the August Complex Fire, it was found that the reduction treatments did influence fire behavior, according to CAL FIRE. In treated areas, crown fires (fire moving from tree-top to tree-top) became surface fires as canopy density was reduced.

How big do wildfires get? Use these places and cities to understand their size

One indicator for the effectiveness of given treatments was the mortality of overstory, the top most layer of a tree.

In areas where mulching recently occurred the fire stayed in the up-to-2-foot-deep piles of biomass and killed the roots of trees as the burning material emitted heat and smoldered, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that an area that had been treated four years prior experienced no overstory mortality as the mulched biomass on the surface had time to decompose or had already been burned.

Sections of the forest that had all of its biomass removed experienced minimal mortality, according to CAL FIRE.

“By providing a rare opportunity to compare fuels management practices, this project will help guide biomass management decisions to come,” CAL FIRE continued in their report.

CAL FIRE concluded that if forest managers want to keep their forests standing it is best practice to remove biomass created from fire reduction practices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

CAL FIRE firefighters save kitten stuck in metal car ramp

BIGGS, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE firefighters from the Butte Unit said they helped rescue a kitten whose curiosity got it stuck this week. The kitten found itself stuck in a metal car ramp, with its head passing through a hole on the side, but with the rest of its body not able to make […]
ANIMALS
FOX40

What to do during a power outage

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — As Public Safety Power Shutoffs have become more common in California it is important to know what to do when the power goes out. The American Red Cross suggests that the best way to prepare in advance is to: Create a support network, Keep a contact list of people who can help […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOX40

California Air Resources Board to vote on gas car ban by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote on Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.  “Tomorrow is a huge day not only for California but for the country and the entire world as we dive head first into […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitigation#Lessons Learned#Cal Fire#The August Complex Fire#Cal
FOX40

Names, addresses of some California prison visitors exposed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People who visited inmates with the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and were tested for COVID-19 may have had their personal information exposed.  The CDCR said staff, visitors and others tested for COVID-19 between June 2020 and January 2022 were part of a data breach that exposed medical information. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

A discussion with California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging discussion.  That conversation included Speaker Rendon’s thoughts as the legislative session comes to an end, why the budget framework is what he is most proud of this session and the different styles exhibited by Governor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Vitalant offering gallon of gas for blood donors

(KTXL) — Vitalant is offering a gallon of gas to those who donate a pint of blood until Aug. 31, due to the national blood shortage. In an effort to get more people to donate blood, along with a gallon of gas, Vitalant will also give those who donate a chance to win a year’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

New poll shows Californians unsure about state’s direction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than three months until Election Day, a new poll finds Governor Gavin Newsom has a commanding lead over Republican challenger State Senator Brian Dahle. Democrats said the poll is absolutely good news for the governor while his GOP challenger said it shows Californians are unhappy with Newsom’s administration policies. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Poll shows Newsom with big lead in re-election bid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is currently holding a big lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Brian Dahle in his fall re-election bid for governor according to a new poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. The poll asked voters from around the state their preference for governor in the fall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy