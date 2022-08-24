Ok, let's look ahead to how Tuesday's primary shapes up November election

Greetings, I am Antonio Fins, a politics editor with the USA Today Network, and this is our special round-up of Tuesday's primary elections.

Which really is a looking-ahead-what does-this-mean for the November general election newsletter.

Let's start with Charlie Crist winning the Democratic nomination for governor. Here are five things to watch in that upcoming mano-a-mano with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Interestingly, a poll released by the University of North Florida and USA Today Network — Florida found the governor is vulnerable on the economy. But he is strong with his base on cultural war issues and DeSantis scored significant wins in school board races on Tuesday.

That's one reason this part of Florida continues its swing to the Trump-era right with major conservative wins.

Two other Florida Cabinet primaries were decided as well, with voters choosing candidates for Attorney General and Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner.

The DeSantis-Crist match-up will be a headliner, but the top of the ballot in November will be spearheaded by the Marco Rubio-Val Demings U.S. Senate face-off.

Congressional races to feature a few intriguing candidates

But there will be some pretty interesting U.S. House races, too.

One of those pits Republican firebrand Matt Gaetz against Democrat and one-time whistleblower Rebekah Jones in the Panhandle.

Tuesday's congressional races had some noteworthy results.

Let's start with the poor performance by some of red Florida's reddest flamethrower candidates — far-right candidates who failed to win their primaries.

On the Democratic side, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, who in 2016 pleaded guilty to felony charges, came in fourth place in an Orlando-area primary won by a 25-year-old candidate, Maxwell Alejandro Frost.