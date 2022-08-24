ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

An explosive new trailer for Soulstice is here and you can play the demo today

By Sponsored
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6GHN_0hTmj7GQ00
(Image credit: Modus Games)

Soulstice is an exciting new fast-paced, dark fantasy action game that allows players to assume dual command of soul-bound sisters Briar and Lute as they face off against a range of vile and ravenous beings who have come pouring into their world from beyond the Veil. As Chimera, hybrid warriors born from the union of two souls, Briar and Lute are the only ones who can oppose the Spawn of Chaos and save the great Kingdom of Keidas.

Playing as Briar and Lute, two sisters bonded together as a Chimera, players will explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries while mastering a diverse combat system based on the strengths of the two sisters. As a result of the ritual that bound them together, Briar fights with superhuman strength and resilience while Lute battles as a shade, controlling the battlefield with mystical powers and otherworldly abilities.

Before the game launches in September, players can get a taste of the dark, mysterious world of Keidas with the new cinematic demo trailer (opens in new tab) that dropped today. See what kind of vile beings Briar and Lute are up against and discover the world they are fighting to save.

After watching the trailer, be sure to download the PC demo and dive headfirst in the unique, intriguing, narrative-driven story. The demo gives players access to portions of Mission 2: “Echoes from the Past” and Mission 5: “Death from Above” as they carry out their orders from the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvrD8_0hTmj7GQ00
(Image credit: Modus Games)

Instructed by the Order to investigate a massive Tear in the sky above the city of Ilden, Briar and Lute find themselves shocked and horrified by the disaster that has befallen this once thriving and sacred city. Leaving the ravaged Docks behind them, the two make their way up to the top of the Ildenmere Bridge.

A long-stretching architectural marvel, the Ildenmere Bridge provides direct access to High Town, while casting a shadow of pride and forgetfulness over the Docks District and Low Town far below.

After successfully making their way up and over the Bridge they will square off against a formidable opponent who won’t hesitate to get straight to the “point,” so prepare for one hell of a fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7JOj_0hTmj7GQ00
(Image credit: Modus Games)

The demo is the perfect chance to get familiar with the controls and the unique, dynamic combat system to learn how the sisters work in unison to build Unity which can be tapped into to unlock their full potential as a Chimera. Player success requires clever use of primary and secondary weapons as each weapon deals bonus damage to certain enemy types and adds to the player’s overall battle results.

Other things like combos of primary and secondary weapon attacks also build Unity and players will also need to pay attention to an enemy’s Poise which keeps them from being launched into the air with powerful attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fix4X_0hTmj7GQ00
(Image credit: Modus Games)

PC demo available on Steam (opens in new tab). Download it today and get a taste of what this stylish dark fantasy tale of sisterly love and sacrifice has to offer ahead of its full launch on September 20.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

You can turn on every apocalypse at once in next Total War: Warhammer 3 update

But what about second apocalypse? Wild hunt? Da great waagh? End times? Do you think CA knows about them?. Every game of Total War: Warhammer 3's new Immortal Empires mode ends, by default, with some disastrous event befalling the Warhammer world. It spices up the normally staid late game of a Total War campaign. You know: A mass rising of the undead, a vast horde of orcs, the dwarfs getting tired of everyone else's shit.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
PC Gamer

6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022

A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises. PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

DICE clearly isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042

When a developer starts saying stuff like "we hear your feedback," it's hard not to imagine that a clock has started ticking. Any online game is in danger of Antheming out of existence these days, or at least being deprioritized if it underperforms. So far, though, DICE hasn't wavered commitment to making Battlefield 2042 popular.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cyberpunk RPG platformer Dex is free on GOG for a limited time

GOG.com is having a sale at the moment that is simply called The GOG Sale, with discounts on varied games like Noita (opens in new tab) (50% off), Invisible Inc. (opens in new tab) (75% off), A Plague Tale: Innocence (opens in new tab) (80% off), and, while we're on the subject of cyberpunk, Deus Ex GOTY Edition (opens in new tab) (86% off, making it a steal at 97 cents). GOG's also giving away Dex (opens in new tab), a sidescroller in the vein of Flashback, for free.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring dataminer explains why enemies smack you when you reach for a potion

As reported by our friends at GamesRadar (opens in new tab), prolific Souls series dataminer Zullie the Witch (opens in new tab) has released a new video touching on a slightly controversial aspect of Elden Ring's much-discussed difficulty: enemies' propensity for reacting to certain actions (like self-healing) almost as fast as you can perform them, sometimes referred to by fans as "input reading."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Total War: Warhammer 3 player numbers went up tenfold after Immortal Empires released

The Immortal Empires megacampaign for Total War: Warhammer 3 was long-awaited, thanks to the popularity of its predecessor, the Mortal Empires campaign for Total War: Warhammer 2, and to Warhammer 3's default Realm of Chaos campaign being a bit underwhelming on the second playthrough. Since Immortal Empires came out in beta, Warhammer 3's player count on Steam has shot up like a Doom Diver.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy