WWE Had Significant Cutbacks To WWE Producers

Things were changing significantly for WWE producers prior to Vince McMahon's departure, and seemed to have carried over. In gaining the WWE production notes in recent weeks, it became evident that things were being adjusted for WWE producers. Both Joe Hennig and Ariya Daivari had got deep within their training process and had began producing Main Event taping matches solo, but were both let go. Ariya Daivari was expected to be hired full time prior to that, but has since debuted for the ROH and AEW brands as a wrestler.
Raquel Rodriguez: Dakota Kai Made Her Choices, I've Made Mine. I'll Be Tag Champions With Aliyah

Raquel Rodriguez knows she has a history with Dakota Kai but the past is the past and she's looking to move forward. The former Raquel Gonzalez was once the bodyguard for Dakota Kai on WWE NXT. During their run together, they won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Eventually, Dakota Kai was unfortunately released while Raquel Gonzalez adopted the name Raquel Rodriguez and moved up to the WWE Smackdown roster.
AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country

All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Eddie Kingston Discusses The Feedback He Received On His Player's Tribune Article

Eddie Kingston discusses his Player's Tribune article. When the 'Mad King' released his touching and inspiring Player's Tribune article last November, the wrestling world was blown away by Kingston's honesty and vulnerability that he expressed in the article. Although Kingston revealed shortly after releasing the article that he felt a...
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
Theory Discusses Failed MITB Cash In, Blames The SummerSlam Entrance Ramp For Being Two Miles Long

Theory has an excuse about his failed Money In The Bank cash-in. During the build up to this year's WWE SummerSlam show, Theory claimed on multiple occasions that he had plans to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at the biggest party of the summer. When Nissan Stadium turned off their lights at the end of the event, the chance of a successful Theory cash in came and went.
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension

Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
Theory: I Wanted To Tell The World That Papa John Is My Daddy, But Now I’ll Show Him The Way

Theory wants to show "Papa John" the way. Before Theory became a breakout star on WWE Raw, he was featured as a member of The Way on NXT. The stable also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Gargano and LeRae were Theory and Hartwell's parental figures, and they often tried to stop Indi from dating Dexter Lumis. Likewise, Gargano and Theory got into plenty of shenanigans as well.
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating

WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
