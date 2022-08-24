Read full article on original website
New WWE Survey Asks About Potential New Performance Center That Could Serve As Tourist Attraction
WWE is considering constructing a new Performance Center. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has in a state-of-the-art training facility for WWE for the last decade and it has also been the home of NXT television since the pandemic. Recently, a new WWE survey asked fans about the potential...
WWE Had Significant Cutbacks To WWE Producers
Things were changing significantly for WWE producers prior to Vince McMahon's departure, and seemed to have carried over. In gaining the WWE production notes in recent weeks, it became evident that things were being adjusted for WWE producers. Both Joe Hennig and Ariya Daivari had got deep within their training process and had began producing Main Event taping matches solo, but were both let go. Ariya Daivari was expected to be hired full time prior to that, but has since debuted for the ROH and AEW brands as a wrestler.
Raquel Rodriguez: Dakota Kai Made Her Choices, I've Made Mine. I'll Be Tag Champions With Aliyah
Raquel Rodriguez knows she has a history with Dakota Kai but the past is the past and she's looking to move forward. The former Raquel Gonzalez was once the bodyguard for Dakota Kai on WWE NXT. During their run together, they won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Eventually, Dakota Kai was unfortunately released while Raquel Gonzalez adopted the name Raquel Rodriguez and moved up to the WWE Smackdown roster.
Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Practice Counters To Codebreaker, New Takeshita Booking | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, August 27, 2022. - Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were practicing ways that Shayna Baszler could avoid getting hit with the Codebreaker by Liv Morgan. - West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will...
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
Johnny Gargano is back! Moxley squashes Punk! AEW to tone it down? | Grapsody 8/27/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 27, 2022!
NXT UK Results (8/25): NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Match, NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-Finals
NXT UK Results (8/25) - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter. - Noam Dar gets ready for the main event. - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey. - Bate is confronted by Seven. - A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Number One Contender Match...
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
NXT Level Up (8/26) Results: Nathan Frazer, Kiana James, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, August 26 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (8/19) Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Kiana James defeated Amari Miller. Nathan Frazer defeated Ikemen Jiro. You...
AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country
All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
Eddie Kingston Discusses The Feedback He Received On His Player's Tribune Article
Eddie Kingston discusses his Player's Tribune article. When the 'Mad King' released his touching and inspiring Player's Tribune article last November, the wrestling world was blown away by Kingston's honesty and vulnerability that he expressed in the article. Although Kingston revealed shortly after releasing the article that he felt a...
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
WWE SmackDown Results (8/26/2022): Women’s Tag Tourney 4-Way Match, Drew McIntyre In Action & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/26/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin. - Drew McIntyre vs. Sami...
Theory Discusses Failed MITB Cash In, Blames The SummerSlam Entrance Ramp For Being Two Miles Long
Theory has an excuse about his failed Money In The Bank cash-in. During the build up to this year's WWE SummerSlam show, Theory claimed on multiple occasions that he had plans to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at the biggest party of the summer. When Nissan Stadium turned off their lights at the end of the event, the chance of a successful Theory cash in came and went.
NWA 74 - Night 1 (8/27) Results: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie, Matt Cardona Returns, New Champs Crowned
NWA 74 - Night 1 (8/27) Results. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews) (with Joe Cazana) defeated Gold Rush (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) Nick Aldis addressed the crowd and hyped his match on night 2. EC3 defeated Mims. Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful (Judais, Sal The Pal,...
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension
Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
Theory: I Wanted To Tell The World That Papa John Is My Daddy, But Now I’ll Show Him The Way
Theory wants to show "Papa John" the way. Before Theory became a breakout star on WWE Raw, he was featured as a member of The Way on NXT. The stable also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Gargano and LeRae were Theory and Hartwell's parental figures, and they often tried to stop Indi from dating Dexter Lumis. Likewise, Gargano and Theory got into plenty of shenanigans as well.
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
