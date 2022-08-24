ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park

Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
Bladen Journal

Crowd attends groundbreaking for Bladenboro Town Square

BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project. The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town’s downtown business district, will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxton, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Moore
WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
The Robesonian

Educators share excitement about new K-8 EL Education Language Arts Curriculum

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County educators shared words of excitement recently during training sessions for the district’s implementation of the EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum this year. Educators recently have engaged in informative, hands-on training sessions in preparation for the implementation of the EL Education...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#District 5#Council#Food Music Games
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Chesterfield County school bus driver cited after crash that injured 8 students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash last Friday afternoon. The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy