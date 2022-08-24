Read full article on original website
School supplies being distributed in Dobbins Heights, at Abundant Life Church in Rockingham
School supplies will be handed out in several locations on Saturday as Richmond County students prepare to start the new year. Alcohol and Drug Services is hosting its 11th annual back-to-school event at Dobbins Heights Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The organization will be giving away backpacks filled with education-related...
Rockingham, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Butler High School football team will have a game with Richmond Senior High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park
Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
Crowd attends groundbreaking for Bladenboro Town Square
BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project. The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town’s downtown business district, will...
Bennettsville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cheraw High School football team will have a game with Marlboro County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Crews in Florence begin making room for city’s ‘Project Urban Square’
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Florence began demolition work to make way for one of the city’s newest projects. Work recently began to tear down buildings along McQueen Street as part of “Project Urban Square.”. As part of the City of Florence’s 10-year comprehensive plan, the project...
Cumberland County schools to request state grant to build new high school
The Cumberland County Board of Education Committee Meetings will occur on Thursday morning. During the finance committee meeting, board members will discuss approving a grant application to help build a new school that would replace E.E. Smith High School.
Sheriff: Patient steals patrol car in Marion County, leads agencies on chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Marion County say a patient at a local hospital is now in custody after stealing a deputy's patrol car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy had responded to a disturbance at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Marion emergency department.
DOUGLAS: 65 years old and counting
There was only one thing that could stop me, and it did not. With a lot of luck, an incredible heart surgeon and exceptionally good
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
Educators share excitement about new K-8 EL Education Language Arts Curriculum
LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County educators shared words of excitement recently during training sessions for the district’s implementation of the EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum this year. Educators recently have engaged in informative, hands-on training sessions in preparation for the implementation of the EL Education...
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
Chesterfield County school bus driver cited after crash that injured 8 students
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash last Friday afternoon. The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight...
As dad remembers slain daughter, Cumberland Co. group wants youths to put down guns in effort to end gun violence
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been nearly a year since Christopher Miller’s daughter was killed in a shooting. “My wife and I, we are just taking it one day at a time with the kids. Trying to remember the good times. And our focus is to get justice for her,” said Miller.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
North Carolina Woman 'Just Started Hollering' After Scoring Massive Jackpot
The lucky winner plans to finally purchase her own home.
