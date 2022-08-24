Read full article on original website
Newark motorists should avoid Cherry Street, police said
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark Police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
1 dead, 4 hospitalized in early morning Newark crash
NEWARK -- One person was killed and four others transported to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash involving three vehicles in Newark.Crash investigators said they suspect speeding and alcohol use contributed to the 2:30 a.m. crash on Cherry St. near Mowry Ave. Newark police said officers and Alameda County firefighters responded and upon arrival discovered five victims. The driver of one of the vehicles ultimately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of that victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries. The third driver and other passengers were also transported to a local hospital for observation. It was the second fatal traffic collision in Newark in 2022.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Traffic Officer Anthony Piquette via email at anthony.piquette@newark.org or by phone at 510.578.4953.
Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash along Moorpark Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of S. Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue just west of the Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange.San Jose police said on the department's Twitter page the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger in the auto was also transported with moderate injuries. There were road closures in the area as police conducted the investigation.It was the 42nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 44th victim, police said.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
Triathlete Seriously Injured After Flying Off Bike Thanks to Bump on SF Road
A man in San Francisco is recovering after hitting a bump in the road that caused some serious injuries. He was on a bike on Clay Street and neighbors say he’s not the only one who’s suffered that fate because of construction work. Ralph Bower is an experienced...
Two Injured in Fiery Collision on Highway 580 [Livermore, CA]
Two-Vehicle Accident near Livermore Avenue Left Two Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash around 2:47 a.m. along westbound 580, east of Livermore Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an unconscious woman lying between a burning Toyota Camry and a wrecked Nissan Altima. Later on, the...
Man multiple times on BART train, police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train in Oakland Friday afternoon, the transit agency said. A spokesperson for BART said the victim was taken to Highland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, but his condition has improved, and he is...
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
San Jose to construct 204 apartment-style units for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The city of San Jose is looking to have at least 1,000 new units of housing for the homeless before the end of the year. On Thursday, the city announced a big milestone in the effort to reach that goal with the addition of 204 apartment-style units.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
