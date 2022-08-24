NEWARK -- One person was killed and four others transported to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash involving three vehicles in Newark.Crash investigators said they suspect speeding and alcohol use contributed to the 2:30 a.m. crash on Cherry St. near Mowry Ave. Newark police said officers and Alameda County firefighters responded and upon arrival discovered five victims. The driver of one of the vehicles ultimately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of that victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries. The third driver and other passengers were also transported to a local hospital for observation. It was the second fatal traffic collision in Newark in 2022.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Traffic Officer Anthony Piquette via email at anthony.piquette@newark.org or by phone at 510.578.4953.

NEWARK, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO