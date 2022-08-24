ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Big cat breaks more than one record

Paul Newman broke a record, lost it because of a classification error, but immediately set another one — all with the same fish. It’s been a crazy few weeks for the Fruitland man. He caught and released a 42.5-inch catfish from C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The fat feline of a fish was big enough to earn him the Idaho catch-and-release record for channel catfish and his feat was celebrated with an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. And as a result, Reed Monson, of Meridian, was dethroned as the holder of the catch-and-release record for the species. Monson landed and released a 33-inch channel cat from Lake Lowell near Caldwell in 2020.
Washington man with hatchet arrested by Nampa Police for aggravated assault

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave, on Aug. 26, 2022 around 5:33 a.m. The initial report said an adult male was blocking the reporting party's car with his. As officers were responding, the reporting party said the man was now armed with a hatchet and threatening her.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'It's like art in the sky'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We are counting down the days to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. It takes off in just a few days, starting with CapEd Kids Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. "The skies of Boise just get beautiful. It's like art in the sky," says Nikki...
Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mark your calendars the Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away, taking place on Labor Day weekend at Ann Morrison Park. "Spirit of Boise is super special because I think it channels what makes Boise special and that's community," says Mateo from 103-5 kiss-FM.
Saint Alphonsus dealing with long waits at its emergency room

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sant Alphonsus told CBS2 on Thursday that its emergency room on Curtis Road is experiencing longer than normal weight times. "The lack of available facilities (rehabilitation, mental health, skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes) to discharge patients to for the next level of care, along with staffing challenges, continue to cause a backlog of patients in our hospital," said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman.
Boise Airport expanding security checkpoint area

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Airport said Friday that it's planning to expand its security checkpoint area. Construction is scheduled to last about six months. "If you are visiting the airport soon, expect to find seating in our lobby waiting area condensed and the exit from the secured side of the airport rerouted as we add a seventh lane at the checkpoint to accommodate more passengers," the airport said.
Pet of the Week: Tattletale May, a gorgeous German Shepard

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our pet of the week this week is Tattletale May!. Meet Tattletale May! Tattletale May is a female, 3-year-old, German Shepherd. She is 76 pounds. Tattletale May arrived at the shelter as a stray. This girl is named after a character in Junie B. Jones series. Like the book character, she can be a pest when she wants attention and is nosy to make sure she is included in all the fun! She is a smart girl, eager to please, and is super excited to meet her new family! This loving girl is ready for lots of adventures!
