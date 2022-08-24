Read full article on original website
Missing Fruitland boy will have photos featured on semi-trailers in United States, Canada
FRUITLAND — The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond.
Big cat breaks more than one record
Paul Newman broke a record, lost it because of a classification error, but immediately set another one — all with the same fish. It’s been a crazy few weeks for the Fruitland man. He caught and released a 42.5-inch catfish from C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The fat feline of a fish was big enough to earn him the Idaho catch-and-release record for channel catfish and his feat was celebrated with an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. And as a result, Reed Monson, of Meridian, was dethroned as the holder of the catch-and-release record for the species. Monson landed and released a 33-inch channel cat from Lake Lowell near Caldwell in 2020.
Washington man with hatchet arrested by Nampa Police for aggravated assault
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave, on Aug. 26, 2022 around 5:33 a.m. The initial report said an adult male was blocking the reporting party's car with his. As officers were responding, the reporting party said the man was now armed with a hatchet and threatening her.
One person stabbed, another injured in accidental shooting at Western Idaho Fair
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — One person was left stabbed and another suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound following a fight at the Western Idaho Fair. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a fight broke out in the parking lot Friday evening, which led to the stabbing and shots fired report.
Eagle mom says son was left on school bus. She had to use his watch to track him down.
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Just as a new school year begins, a local mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'It's like art in the sky'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We are counting down the days to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. It takes off in just a few days, starting with CapEd Kids Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. "The skies of Boise just get beautiful. It's like art in the sky," says Nikki...
Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mark your calendars the Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away, taking place on Labor Day weekend at Ann Morrison Park. "Spirit of Boise is super special because I think it channels what makes Boise special and that's community," says Mateo from 103-5 kiss-FM.
Saint Alphonsus dealing with long waits at its emergency room
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sant Alphonsus told CBS2 on Thursday that its emergency room on Curtis Road is experiencing longer than normal weight times. "The lack of available facilities (rehabilitation, mental health, skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes) to discharge patients to for the next level of care, along with staffing challenges, continue to cause a backlog of patients in our hospital," said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman.
Boise Airport expanding security checkpoint area
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Airport said Friday that it's planning to expand its security checkpoint area. Construction is scheduled to last about six months. "If you are visiting the airport soon, expect to find seating in our lobby waiting area condensed and the exit from the secured side of the airport rerouted as we add a seventh lane at the checkpoint to accommodate more passengers," the airport said.
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
Pet of the Week: Tattletale May, a gorgeous German Shepard
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our pet of the week this week is Tattletale May!. Meet Tattletale May! Tattletale May is a female, 3-year-old, German Shepherd. She is 76 pounds. Tattletale May arrived at the shelter as a stray. This girl is named after a character in Junie B. Jones series. Like the book character, she can be a pest when she wants attention and is nosy to make sure she is included in all the fun! She is a smart girl, eager to please, and is super excited to meet her new family! This loving girl is ready for lots of adventures!
Eagle High School senior wins $40K scholarship for taking college planning steps
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Ada School District and College Board announced that Eagle High School student Zoe Bean has earned a $40,000 scholarship through BigFuture. Zoe and her father, Scott Bean, were surprised during her College Anatomy class. "We're all so happy for Zoe. Winning this incredible...
