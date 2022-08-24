Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
WATCH: Alan Dershowitz says 'there is enough evidence' to indict Trump
Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has previously defended former President Donald Trump in public and in the congressional chambers, argued there is enough evidence to indict the former president. While discussing revelations from the heavily redacted affidavit released Friday, Dershowitz argued that despite there being enough evidence, prosecutors won't charge Trump...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy
It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
'Trump University' Trends as Trump Jr. Mocked on Student Loan Forgiveness
Former President Donald Trump's defunct university trended on Twitter after Trump Jr. called President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan a "scam."
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem
It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
Kash Patel Melts Down After Being Named in Affidavit, as Trump Rails Against Redactions
Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel had a meltdown following the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit being released on Friday. As Trump railed against the heavy redactions in the documents, Patel became enraged over his name not being concealed. “Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by...
Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election
A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand
A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
Oz campaign goes 'dark' as candidate struggles to deal with trolling
The “Dr. Oz” brand was already tarnished before Mehmet Oz launched his Senate campaign in Pennsylvania last November. Years of criticism for spouting dubious medical advice on TV will do that. But just months out from the midterm elections, we are witnessing the complete breakdown of Oz. The...
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
Calmes: Trump's latest grift — the Save America PAC $100 million hoard
Trump's constant wheedling with his supporters is vacuuming up dollars from small donors and funneling almost none of it to Republican candidates.
Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'
The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
“The lawyering is so bad”: Legal expert calls out Trump attorneys’ staggering “incompetence”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) CNN's Elie Honig absolutely shredded former President Donald Trump's legal team on Friday when discussing their stumbles in trying to...
Trump-Backed Republican Bragged About Committing Voter Fraud: Report
Abraham Hamadeh, an Arizona attorney general candidate, reportedly said he illegally voted for Barack Obama in an old social media post.
Florida pair admits to stealing Ashley Biden's diary, tried selling to Trump campaign
A pair of Florida residents pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Thursday to stealing the diary and other property belonging to President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley and selling them to the conservative investigative group Project Veritas. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, took part in transporting stolen materials from...
