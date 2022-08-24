Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated

The video above will be silent.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire near N.W. 23rd and Utah Ave.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they spotted visible smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a hookah lounge in Oklahoma City. Image from OKC Fire

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby structures, but it appears that the fire did a considerable amount of damage to one building.

Officials with the Fire Department said the fire ignited in a hookah lounge.

Children were evacuated from an adjacent daycare thanks to teachers’ quick assistance, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze as of 2:30 p.m.

