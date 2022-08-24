Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire near N.W. 23rd and Utah Ave.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, they spotted visible smoke and flames coming from the building.
Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby structures, but it appears that the fire did a considerable amount of damage to one building.
Officials with the Fire Department said the fire ignited in a hookah lounge.
Children were evacuated from an adjacent daycare thanks to teachers’ quick assistance, according to fire officials.
