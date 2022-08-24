Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
AZFamily
How does the grappler work? Peoria man explains story behind the invention
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many have seen an interesting invention law enforcement use to bring cars to a stop during chases, including one on Thursday. A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before leading officers on a pursuit throughout Phoenix and Glendale. However, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler to stop his truck safely and end the chase. What makes it unique is the grappler was invented and manufactured in Glendale.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
Recap: Storms, dust and wind moved into portions of East Valley Saturday
PHOENIX — Scattered thunderstorms are making their way into the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon. While those storms are expected to bring rain and wind, parts of the West Valley were hit with winds and blowing dust earlier in the day. RADAR: Check the forecast in your area. Live updates:
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department announces new four-legged team member
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. Your old bicycle might mean everything to an Arizona child in foster care. Here’s why. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
msn.com
Rescuers rush to injured Arizona hiker and find another person also in need of help
Rescuers rushed to an injured hiker on an Arizona trail — and stumbled upon a second hiker in need of help. The Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams headed up Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help a hiker. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was injured at the top of the trail.
AZFamily
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
Frontier adds ten non-stop destinations from Sky Harbor
Frontier Airlines is adding ten new non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29
PHOENIX - Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
AZFamily
The Who announces 2022 tour, plans to stop in Phoenix in October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Legendary award-winning band The Who has announced the launch of their 2022 tour this fall and plans to stop in Phoenix in October!. The tour will start on Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and passes through the U.S., ending in November with performances in Las Vegas. The group will be stopping in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Plaza on Oct. 30. Special guests Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will be appearing alongside the group at most venues. Steven Page is also slated for several shows and British rock band The Wild Things will open for The Who on the tour’s final two shows in Las Vegas, on Nov. 4 and 5.
AZFamily
Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line
A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teen, her adult boyfriend and their newborn baby missing out of Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A teenage girl, her adult boyfriend and their baby are missing from Phoenix and police say their family is concerned about their well-being. In a missing person bulletin released by the Phoenix Police Department, investigators say Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, and her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, were last seen on Aug. 24 near 51st and Southern avenues with their newborn son Lionel.
QSR magazine
Cinnaholic Set to Open in Mesa, Arizona
Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
Comments / 1