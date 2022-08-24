PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Legendary award-winning band The Who has announced the launch of their 2022 tour this fall and plans to stop in Phoenix in October!. The tour will start on Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and passes through the U.S., ending in November with performances in Las Vegas. The group will be stopping in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Plaza on Oct. 30. Special guests Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will be appearing alongside the group at most venues. Steven Page is also slated for several shows and British rock band The Wild Things will open for The Who on the tour’s final two shows in Las Vegas, on Nov. 4 and 5.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO