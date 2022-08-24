Dadeville superintendent killed in head-on crash while driving to first day of school

Matt Bushey, the longtime superintendent in Dadeville, was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday on his way to work.

Wednesday was the first day of classes for the 180-student district, which is located 35 miles northwest of Springfield in Dade County.

Bushey, 48, had been an educator and leader in the district for at least 18 years. Most of those years were spent as superintendent.

In a message to Dadeville families, principal Cassy Farmer and school board president Josh Worthington wrote:

"This morning, just prior to the start of the school day, Dadeville Superintendent Dr. Matt Bushey was lost in an automobile accident."

They stated: "Dr. Bushey served the Dadeville school district for 18 years. He was well known and loved throughout the community. Staff and families of the school district have been informed of the accident. Please join us in keeping Dr. Bushey's family in your thoughts and prayers."

In a similar message to Dadeville families, the district leaders said extra support will be available.

"As you know, this is the first day of school and we understand the emotions that our staff and students are feeling," they wrote. "Counselors have been on hand today and will be in future days for those who need assistance."

Eric Wilken, superintendent in Willard, has known Bushey, his wife Amy and their two children for more than decade and considered him a close friend.

"He's an amazing father, an amazing husband and if he wasn't at Dadeville school he was with his family," Wilken said.

"Dadeville school, they've had a great deal of success through his time there. He was a team player, he listened with empathy. He cared dearly for that school."

Wilken said he and Bushey called each other to share insights and seek advice related to school leadership.

"We would also talk about families and what we had going there and that is what I will miss most," he said. "My greatest memory of Matt is watching him be around his family at ball games or at the school."

He said the Willard district has reached out to Dadeville to offer their support and help, if needed. "He'll be greatly missed by his family, the Dadeville community and honestly the entire education community. He was a leader of leaders."

The district is receiving extra support from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"Dadeville has a lot of pride in their school district so I know it is a devestating loss for everyone there today," said Doug Hayter, executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, who grew up in nearby Walnut Grove.

Hayter said superintendents in small districts, like Bushey, are involved in many facets of the school.

"They wear so many hats and become such an integral part of the community especially because of size. They go above and beyond, whether it's driving a bus or helping with meals," he said.

Hayter said Bushey had a good reputation and was well-liked in southwest Missouri.

"There was a lot of shock and disbelief this morning," he said. "Certainly, sending the condolensces to his family and the entire Dadeville district and community."

Kevin Sandlin, executive director of the Missouri Association of Rural Education, got to know Bushey, one of the 14 board members for the group that serves smaller districts across the state.

Sandlin said Bushey contributed at meetings and was well received by colleagues. He said he was "very engaged in meetings and discussions" aimed at improving the quality of education and experiences available to students.

"His district is an amazing district. They are very involved in a number of activities and they have received scholarships from our organization," Sandlin said. "They are in tune with what is is going on and that is a credit to his leadership."

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved two vehicles.

The crash was reported at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar in Polk County.

Bushey was driving a 2022 Volkswagon Jetta west on Route T and had one passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The juvenile, who was not named, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

The crash occurred when a 1999 Ford F-150 driven east on Route T by a 16-year-old juvenile — also not named in the crash report — crossed the center line and struck the vehicle driven by Bushey head-on, according to the patrol report.

The juvenile driving the pickup, who the patrol reported was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Springfield hospital.

Bushey, who lived in the Bolivar area, listed on social media that he studied at Evangel University and Southwest Baptist University.

The school board is expected to meet in the coming days to appoint an interim leader.

No information about funeral services was available Wednesday.

