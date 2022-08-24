ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police shooting of Dante Kittrell ruled justified; no criminal charges to be filed

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

SOUTH BEND — Officials on Wednesday announced there will be no criminal charges filed in connection to the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell at the hands of South Bend police officers last month.

The South Bend police Department also released body camera footage of the shooting, which depicts a tense standoff with Kittrell repeatedly telling police he wants them to shoot him. In the moments before Kittrell is shot, he pulls out "a highly detailed replica" of a handgun and points it at the sky and the ground before apparently pointing it at officers.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office Kittrell's death has been ruled a "justifiable homicide" under Indiana law because the officers who shot Kittrell "believed that their lives and those of their fellow officers were in danger from Mr. Kittrell pointing what they believed to be a handgun at them," a press release said.

At a Wednesday evening press conference, South Bend Mayor James Mueller and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski emphasized that officers were placed in "an impossible situation" but acted in accordance with department policy.

"When I was watching the video, I tried to nitpick and find where would the officers do this or that. This was an impossible situation our officers found themselves in," Mueller said. "He was unfortunately determined to end his life that day.

The standoff between Kittrell and South Bend police began in the late morning of July 29 at a field near Coquillard Elementary School. After approximately 40 minutes, a SWAT vehicle drove onto the scene and Kittrell can be seen apparently raising his hand while holding a gun.

More: Community leaders call for action in remembrance of Dante Kittrell

The investigation found the object officers believed to be a handgun was actually a replica of a Glock handgun that turned out to be an airsoft gun.

"The Prosecutor’s Office found no evidence that the officers knew or could have known that the apparent firearm that Mr. Kittrell pointed at the police was not a real handgun," the release states.

Kittrell was shot three times, the investigation concluded, and died of gunshot wounds.

The investigation was conducted by St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police and reviewed by St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter.

Kittrell's death has sparked community outcry over the South Bend Police Department's response to the incident, as well as proposals to change the way local law enforcement agencies respond to mental health crises. A lawyer representing the Kittrell family recently called for the FBI to investigate the shooting, and protestors have demonstrated outside of South Bend Mayor James Mueller's home in recent days.

Mueller and South Bend police officials have scheduled a press conference for later Wednesday afternoon and have said they will release relevant body camera footage of the shooting immediately afterward.

Timeline

According to a timeline outlined by the investigation, employees at Coquillard elementary first called 911 about a suicidal man with a gun walking around near the school at 11:36 a.m. on July 29. As officers arrived, the 911 caller was telling dispatchers the man was a danger to people in the area and intended to harm himself.

Officers found Kittrell near a baseball field on the south side of the school, but noted he didn’t appear to have a gun, the report said.

As more officers arrived, the investigation concluded, Kittrell began expressing suicidal notions and allegedly repeated phrases such as, “They’ll have to kill me. I don’t give a [expletive], I’m ready to die!”

About five minutes after officers located Kittrell, a police negotiator was dispatched, according to the report. It is unclear when the negotiator arrived at the scene.

Options open: Competing mental health crisis team proposals after Dante Kittrell shooting: hospital or SBFD

The report details that Kittrell appeared to get more agitated as the encounter wore on. At 12:15 p.m., Kittrell apparently pointed to the outline of the replica firearm in his pocket and told officers it was a gun.

Kittrell continued to talk about how he wanted police to shoot him, the investigation states, at one point saying that if he pointed his gun at them, they would have to fire.

At 12:29 p.m., Kittrell pulled the replica gun out of his pocket and pointed it in the air and at the ground as officers ducked behind their vehicles. One minute later, the SWAT truck drove onto the field and Kittrell “quickly pointed the apparent handgun at officers who were accompanying the negotiator,” the report states.

“Several officers” then fired, hitting Kittrell in the head, torso and hip. He died minutes later in the ambulance.

According to state law, an individual (including a police officer) is permitted to use deadly force “if the person reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person.”

Because officers at the time thought Kittrell had a real gun, the shooting was deemed justified, the prosecutor’s office concluded.

“Here, under the circumstances of this case, a reasonable person would have believed that the item held by Mr. Kittrell was a firearm able to inflict serious bodily injury or death,” the release said. “Therefore, the prosecutor’s office cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers were not acting in self-defense or defense of others due to a reasonable fear of imminent death or significant bodily injury.”

Mental health teams

Though no officers will be charged criminally, the South Bend Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the shooting. Police and city officials are expected to answer questions about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

In the wake of Kittrell’s death, multiple community groups have called for mental health clinicians , not police, to respond to mental health calls going forward. Some groups have advocated for the South Bend Fire Department to house such a unit, though city leaders have opposed that plan.

Others have pointed to Oaklawn’s currently-operational Mobile Crisis Team as a solution, however city leaders and Oaklawn representatives have declined to give specifics about discussions between the psychiatric center and law enforcement. Oaklawn has not said publicly whether its team was contacted during the standoff with Kittrell. The report does not indicate any mental health teams were contacted.

Both parties have said the crisis team responded alongside South Bend police to calls within the last two weeks.

Whatever form a mental health team takes, it is unclear how calls involving weapons would be handled.

Investigation requested: Dante Kittrell's family will ask the FBI to investigate his shooting death by police

At a Saturday event, Dante's mother, Marcia Kittrell, said she also supports a mobile crisis team so that people going through mental health emergencies won't be killed like her son was.

"This is about mental illness,” Mrs. Kittrell said on Saturday, referring to her son. “I don’t want another mother to watch her child be gunned down by police. His name is Dante Kittrell. He is not just some animal or something. He was a human being, and I stand for him as his mother.”

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com . Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police shooting of Dante Kittrell ruled justified; no criminal charges to be filed

IN THIS ARTICLE
