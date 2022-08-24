ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

McCutcheon football moves forward with energy, excitement

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE - There was not discouragement following the final snap of last Friday's season opener.

No, McCutcheon's football team was not content being on the wrong side of a 45-21 loss at Guerin Catholic.

But when that final snap happened, the Mavericks were still going all out like they had a shot to come back.

The sideline was rampant with players cheering each other on.

"Coming off of last year and going into a game like that, there's definitely a lot of signs that there is improvement," said senior Brad Gagnon, who rushed for two touchdowns in the loss. "The way people were, even after a loss, people were encouraging. Coming out this week, everyone is ready to go for the next week. People are still pumped up."

Even after an early turnover that put the Mavericks in a hole, the team responded.

There was no roll over and die mentality. There was no recollection of last season where these things seemed to always doom the team.

Instead, McCutcheon went blow for blow with Guerin, matching the Eagles touchdown for touchdown until the final moments of the first half.

"They know what's possible and that is encouraging to them and the coaches," coach Josh Strasser said. "It's a work in progress and we have to keep eliminating mistakes that put us in those situations that we saw in the second half against Guerin.

"The boys saw the opportunities we left on the field. Guerin is a pretty solid football club, but I also see that they saw some mistakes they can correct that can help us compete for four quarters."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJhtb_0hTmiKcP00

After a three-and-out for McCutcheon, Guerin scored late before halftime, then added a touchdown to start the second half, changing a 21-21 game into a two touchdown deficit.

"We see that we are way better than last year. The second half, we didn't come out too strong, but the first half we came out great," senior cornerback Keontae Moten said. "Week 1 we made a lot of mistakes. We're going to get everything fixed.

"We still believe we're going to be a great team this year and we are not going to let anything get us down."

Regardless of minor mistakes, the Mavericks left feeling those are correctable and when the moment comes again for McCutcheon to finish, they'll be better equipped.

Maybe that's the case. Maybe it's not.

But, for now, that's a sign of progress and Strasser couldn't ask for more after a loss in his first game as McCutcheon's head coach.

"That is a big thing we've been pushing. We know we are not going to be the best team in August," Strasser said. "Especially with as new as everything is with our offense and defense. That is not the goal. Our goal is to keep getting better and our guys did a tremendous job trading punches even when we put the defense in a hole right at the start."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

West Lafayette (1-0) at McCutcheon (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Series history: West Lafayette has won five straight meetings, including 30-7 last season.

About West Lafayette: The Red Devils won their opener 27-14 against Harrison at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... West Lafayette is ranked second in both the Class 3A Associated Press and coaches polls. ... The Red Devils have won nine straight regular season road games. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Max Mullis (13-20, 101 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT). ... Rushing: Mullis (11 car., 126 yards, 3 TD). ... Receiving: Cooper Kitchel (5 rec., 54 yards, 1 TD). ... Tackles: Mathew Richardson (13). ... Sacks: Richardson (1). ... Interceptions: Richardson (1), Michael Lynch (1).

About McCutcheon: The Mavericks lost their season opener 45-21 at Guerin Catholic. ... McCutcheon is trying to avoid starting 0-2 for a fourth straight season. ... First-year McCutcheon coach Josh Strasser was on West Lafayette's staff from 2005-11 and is 0-4 against the Red Devils as head coach. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Owen Smith (6-20, 68 yards, 1 INT). ... Rushing: Brad Gagnon (12 car., 82 yards, 2 TD). ... Receiving: Kam Little (4 rec., 41 yards). ... Tackles: Levance Vaughen (10). ... Interceptions: Ty Woodward (1).

Coach Strasser's take: "They (West Lafayette) are at the place a lot of people want to be one day. They show up on Friday night and they expect to win. Maybe they have a Division I player. Maybe they don't some years. It doesn't matter to them. They show up on Friday nights and expect to win and I guarantee they practice like that throughout the week. That's our goal. That's where we want to get to."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: McCutcheon football moves forward with energy, excitement

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Purdue University announces new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has promoted its deputy chief to be the department’s new chief. Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete was chosen after a national search that began in May and was one of three finalists from a pool of 19 candidates. She is a 22-year veteran of the Purdue police […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wfyi.org

Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
readthereporter.com

See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel

The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Smith
WLFI.com

Development wanted for ex-railroad lots in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are looking for a developer to give two long-vacant lots a facelift. Decades ago, the lots on either side of South Fourth Street near Kossuth Street were home to railroad tracks. That was a time when Lafayette's downtown was crisscrossed by a major rail corridor.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

ID of body found in pond pending DNA samples

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 learning more about the investigation into a body found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello said they have a presumptive identification of the man. However, she says they are waiting on a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Red Devils#Football Team#Lucas Oil Stadium#American Football#Mavericks
Times-Union Newspaper

INDOT Announces U.S. 30 & 31 PEL Studies Launch

For the next two years, Indiana Department of Transportation will be studying 180 miles of the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors. Friday morning, INDOT hosted a virtual media briefing to announce the new planning studies for U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line, excluding the Fort Wayne bypass, and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth, excluding the Kokomo bypass.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBC.com

Mobile Animal Experimentation Museum by PETA Calls Out Indiana Companies

INDIANAPOLIS--You’ve herd about the fake dog on a grill and the young ladies on the street with no clothes on (behind a sign, of course). The display that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has on the street in the middle of Indianapolis, could be considered mild by those standards. But, Tricia Lebkuecher, PETA’s director of Campaigns, says the message is anything but mild.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

Business park under construction near Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — A business park is under construction on North Ninth Street. Artisan Electric owners Chris Voglund and Michelle Wood-Voglund are developing the land near the intersection with Swisher Road. Part of a 12,000 square foot building will house Artisan Electric's expanded headquarters. "It's very difficult...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo police investigating death of 5-month-old child

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Kokomo. The Kokomo Police Department was called to the 600 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an unconscious infant. Police arrived and saw adults performing CPR on the child. He was...
KOKOMO, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy