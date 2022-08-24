ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FOXBusiness

IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late

The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that it is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.6 million filers will automatically receive refunds or credits worth a collective $1.2 billion — an average of...
FOXBusiness

More than 20 million US households are behind on utility bills

New data indicates a staggering number of American households are currently behind on making utility payments due mainly to soaring energy costs, sparking fears that mass power shutoffs are on the horizon. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says more than 20 million U.S. families are behind on their utility...
FOXBusiness

FedEx cuts ties with ground delivery contractor, files suit

FedEx Corp has severed its relationship with one of its largest delivery contractors effective immediately. The package delivery company filed suit, asking a federal judge to stop the contractor from spreading misinformation about its business for financial gain. Spencer Patton has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 states as well...
FOXBusiness

US and China reach deal on audits of listed companies

China has agreed to give U.S. regulators access to Chinese accounting firms that audit U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) signed a deal, announced Friday, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance. The agreement represents a significant concession that could prevent some 200 Chinese firms from being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.
FOXBusiness

Secret Service returns $286M in fraudulently-obtained COVID relief loans to SBA

The U.S. Secret Service returned about $286 million in fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief funds it had seized to the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Friday. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) that the Secret Service seized were illegally obtained by conspirators who submitted loan applications that used fake or stolen employment and personal information, the agency said in a press release. Initiated by the Secret Service field office in Orlando, Florida, the investigation discovered the suspects had hidden and moved the stolen funds using Green Dot Bank.
FOXBusiness

Tesla 3-for-1 stock split: What to Know

TSLA TESLA INC. 288.09 -7.98 -2.70%. Wedbush Securities has maintained its outperform rating on the clean energy company's stock and adjusted its pre-split $1,000 price target to $360 per share to reflect the split as well as improved production out of its Gigafactory in China. "After brutal shutdowns in April/May...
FOXBusiness

US unemployment filings drop from previous week

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for...
FOXBusiness

Personal loan interest rates tumble for 3-year fixed-rate loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
FOXBusiness

Homeowners leaving market as asking prices drop

RDFN REDFIN CORP. 9.03 -0.54 -5.64%. Redfin attributed the drop in new listings, in part, "to reduced demand and falling prices as there are fewer buyers in the market due to rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty." According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week

Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
FOXBusiness

Fed’s Bostic says government spending 'somewhat of a headwind' for inflation

Government spending is "somewhat of a headwind" for getting high inflation back in check, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic summit. Bostic, speaking to FOX Business' Edward Lawrence, said that while continued government spending works to some extent against the Fed's goal...
FOXBusiness

Powell speech, Gap gains and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday's that could impact trading. JEROME POWELL: The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on...
BUSINESS

