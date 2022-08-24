Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Biden cannot 'intervene' in contracts for loan repayments, Rep. Mace says
During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., slammed the Biden administration for their highly anticipated student loan debt plan, arguing that it is not a lawful "possibility" for a president to interfere with contracts for loan repayments. REP. NANCY MACE: No, it's not at all....
FOXBusiness
IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late
The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that it is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.6 million filers will automatically receive refunds or credits worth a collective $1.2 billion — an average of...
FOXBusiness
Democrats' inflation bill quietly created green energy loan program critics warn could lead to next Solyndra
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which President Biden signed into law last week, opens the door for hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money to be spent on green energy loans with unspecified accountability measures. The IRA "plusses up" three existing Department of Energy (DOE) loan-guarantee programs and creates...
FOXBusiness
GDP shrank at revised 0.6% rate in second quarter, signaling US remains in technical recession
The U.S. economy shrank at slightly slower pace in the second quarter than previously reported, but continued to meet the criteria for a so-called technical recession as raging inflation and higher interest rates weighed on spending. Gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the...
FOXBusiness
More than 20 million US households are behind on utility bills
New data indicates a staggering number of American households are currently behind on making utility payments due mainly to soaring energy costs, sparking fears that mass power shutoffs are on the horizon. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says more than 20 million U.S. families are behind on their utility...
FOXBusiness
FedEx cuts ties with ground delivery contractor, files suit
FedEx Corp has severed its relationship with one of its largest delivery contractors effective immediately. The package delivery company filed suit, asking a federal judge to stop the contractor from spreading misinformation about its business for financial gain. Spencer Patton has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 states as well...
FOXBusiness
US and China reach deal on audits of listed companies
China has agreed to give U.S. regulators access to Chinese accounting firms that audit U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) signed a deal, announced Friday, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance. The agreement represents a significant concession that could prevent some 200 Chinese firms from being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.
FOXBusiness
Secret Service returns $286M in fraudulently-obtained COVID relief loans to SBA
The U.S. Secret Service returned about $286 million in fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief funds it had seized to the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Friday. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) that the Secret Service seized were illegally obtained by conspirators who submitted loan applications that used fake or stolen employment and personal information, the agency said in a press release. Initiated by the Secret Service field office in Orlando, Florida, the investigation discovered the suspects had hidden and moved the stolen funds using Green Dot Bank.
FOXBusiness
Tesla 3-for-1 stock split: What to Know
TSLA TESLA INC. 288.09 -7.98 -2.70%. Wedbush Securities has maintained its outperform rating on the clean energy company's stock and adjusted its pre-split $1,000 price target to $360 per share to reflect the split as well as improved production out of its Gigafactory in China. "After brutal shutdowns in April/May...
FOXBusiness
Rising interest rates could leave demand in the housing market ‘quashed,’ expert warns
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discussed the housing market's expected economic pivot following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal for an additional interest rate hike. JERRY HOWARD: Well, right now, I mean, obviously, 5.5% [mortgage rate] is better...
FOXBusiness
US unemployment filings drop from previous week
Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for...
FOXBusiness
The Fed is aiming to ‘meaningfully decelerate’ inflation by tightening policy, Kansas City Fed president says
As the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium kicks off in Wyoming Thursday, Kansas City Fed bank president Esther George sat down with FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence to say she sees rate hikes through the end of the year. "We have to see the federal funds rate reach...
FOXBusiness
Personal loan interest rates tumble for 3-year fixed-rate loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
FOXBusiness
Homeowners leaving market as asking prices drop
RDFN REDFIN CORP. 9.03 -0.54 -5.64%. Redfin attributed the drop in new listings, in part, "to reduced demand and falling prices as there are fewer buyers in the market due to rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty." According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week
Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
FOXBusiness
Fed's Powell pledges to combat inflation 'forcefully,' but warns of economic pain ahead
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday delivered a stark message on the state of the U.S. economy at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming: Inflation remains painfully high, and cooling it will require forceful action that could soon bring "pain" to households and businesses nationwide. In his hotly...
FOXBusiness
Today’s best mortgage refinance deal? 15-year rates are the lowest available | August 25, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Powell's hawkish tone in Jackson Hole raises bets of another super-sized rate hike
Investors raised the odds of another super-sized rate hike when Federal Reserve policymakers meet next month after Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday signaled the central bank is likely to continue raising rates and leave them elevated for a while to crush inflation. Traders are now pricing in a 60% chance...
FOXBusiness
Fed’s Bostic says government spending 'somewhat of a headwind' for inflation
Government spending is "somewhat of a headwind" for getting high inflation back in check, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic summit. Bostic, speaking to FOX Business' Edward Lawrence, said that while continued government spending works to some extent against the Fed's goal...
FOXBusiness
Powell speech, Gap gains and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday's that could impact trading. JEROME POWELL: The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on...
