Doylestown, OH

Doylestown UMN looking for volunteers to help in Kentucky

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
In December, the people of Western Kentucky and especially Mayfield and Dawson Springs, experienced the most horrific tornado in history. The tornado track lasted over 200 miles on the ground. Two towns were almost totally obliterated. Now, with most of the debris removed, it is time to rebuild.

The Doylestown United Methodist Church is organizing a relief effort from Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Volunteers are invited to join the team. No skills are required as there is all kinds of work to be done. Experienced carpenters and associated trade skills are especially helpful.

A volunteer meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church St., in the Fellowship Hall. Cost for each participant is $200 to cover room, board and fuel costs. Plans for the trip will be discussed at the meeting. Anyone interested in joining the relief effort should contact Team Leader Earl Kerr at 330-347-4177 or ekerr@ohio.net. He will email forms and information sheets to any who contact him.

Many on the relief team have disaster recovery experience as the team has responded to disasters for 18 years. At least three on the team have more than 50 weeks of experience in construction recovery work. However, the team seeks new volunteers to maximize the response effort.

