ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Defendant accused of assaulting law enforcement officers

By Contributed by U.S. Department of Justice
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — An Alabama man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, Alabama, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses. Russell was arrested in Falkville and is making his initial appearance today in the Northern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Russell was among rioters confronting officers at a line of bicycle barricades on the southwest side of the Capitol grounds. Russell resisted police orders to move away. After he was sprayed by a police officer with a chemical irritant, Russell grabbed onto a bike rack. The barricade broke apart, and Russell pulled the jacket of a Metropolitan Police Department Officer, causing both to fall at least four steps to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgKwk_0hTmiCYb00
(U.S. Department of Justice)

Later that day, at approximately 4:20 pm, law enforcement officers formed a line and attempted to clear the area near the Senate Wing doors. Russell refused orders to leave the area and pushed his back and buttocks into the riot shields of several officers. He then turned around to face one officer and declared, “I’m not scared of you and I’m not weak.”

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Russell as #492 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FALKVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Fbi#Law Enforcement Officers#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Defendants#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S Congress#Senate
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
ROSSVILLE, GA
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.  GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear  Cullman County Sheriff’s Office  No report Cullman Police Department  Incidents  August 25 duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200  Arrests  August 25 Aaron, Benjamin L; 43 FTA-no seat beltFTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degreeFTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia Lovell, Anthony R; 47 FTA-public intoxication (4 counts)FTA-resisting arrest (2 counts) Melvin, Jeffrey H; 24 unlawful possession of marijuana-2nd degreepossession of drug paraphernalia Scruggs, Richard F; 32 FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree (3 counts)FTA-possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA-improper mufflerFTA-insurance violationFTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Sparkman, Dustin R; 45 FTA-insurance violation (2 counts)FTA-driving without licenseFTA-expired tagFTA-driving while revoked Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Cullman Daily News

Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

FBI investigation at Falkville home

Falkville man accused of Jan. 6 Capitol riot violence tells WAAY 31 he's a good man. Bobby Wayne Russell's home was searched early Wednesday morning by the FBI. He was taken into custody, but returned home by Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

12 of 30 claims against Huntsville police justify discipline, citizens review reports

Huntsville’s Police Citizens Advisory Council reviewed approximately 30 complaints against city police officers from April through June – 21 from citizens and nine internal administrative complaints initiated by the police department itself – with a total result of 12 disciplined or facing discipline, advisory council spokesman Jonathan Rossow reported to the City Council Thursday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests this week, including:    Monday, Aug. 22  Deputies attempted to serve outstanding warrants on Jesse Elijah Durham, 41, of Baileyton, at a residence in Joppa.   Durham allegedly attempted to flee the residence on foot. Deputies caught him after a short pursuit.   Durham was charged with attempting to elude, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrants) and unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs (failure to appear warrant).   ——- Deputies served a motion to revoke warrant on Amy Rebecca Peterson, 41, of Cleveland, Alabama, at the Cullman County Detention Center, where she has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy