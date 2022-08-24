ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Sunken WWII Warships Emerge From Drought-Striken Danube River

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELsQJ_0hTmhG3I00 Global News via YouTube

Ships from Germany’s WWII-era Black Sea fleet are rising from the depths of the Danube River due to record-low water levels. More than 20 vessels are visible above the surface of the river near Prahovo, Serbia. Many of the ships reportedly still contain several tons of ammunition and explosives, which locals say are a hazard to public safety.

The Danube is navigable all the way from Germany to the Black Sea. Many of the ships were scuttled in the river near the end of the war during an Axis retreat from Soviet forces. This was apparently done intentionally to prevent the ships from falling into the hands of the allies as well as to disrupt traffic along the Danube. The latter part of the plan still affects shipping today; some of the wrecks must be avoided during low water levels, though it’s unusual to see them above the surface.

The wrecks are narrowing shipping lanes in the area, with some now as narrow as 330 feet. Reuters reports that the Serbian government looked into removing the hulks as far back as March, and other outlets claim the Serbian government plans to remove the ships as soon as October. The ships visible now are also only a fraction of those scuttled in the Danube as it’s estimated there are hundreds of vessels in various conditions peppering the riverbed.

Droughts are also causing history to resurface in the United States. Recently, a WWII-era landing craft rose from the depths of the dangerously low Lake Mead. The reservoir is hiding more history than that, as well. A PBY Catalina flying boat and a Boeing B-29 Super Fortress both lie below the depths of the lake, although water levels would have to reach more critical levels before they emerge.

Seismic activity even pushed relics from WWII above the surface of the Pacific Ocean last year off of Iwo Jima, now known as Iō Tō. This wasn’t drought-related, of course, but the remains of an improvised breakwater are an impressive and surprisingly well-documented sight.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam

A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warship#Weather#Global News#Youtube Ships#Axis#Soviet#Reuters#Serbian
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Outdoor Life

Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base

Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
FORT STEWART, GA
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Japan’s Air Force

The Chinese military exercises that encircled Taiwan in August — a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei — took place just 70 miles from Japanese territory. During those four days of military grandstanding, China launched ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japanese waters, a clear signal that any military […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast

A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
ANIMALS
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy