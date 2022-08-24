ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New York primary results: Six takeaways from the congressional races

By Thomas C. Zambito, New York State Team
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20klNt_0hTmhDP700

Tuesday’s New York House primaries proved — once again — the power of incumbency, especially during a late-summer vote when thoughts turn to waves crashing on shore, not the red and blue ones political analysts like to talk about.

Incumbent Democrats Jamaal Bowman and Sean Patrick Maloney had easier-than-expected victories in the 16th and 17th districts, respectively.

But incumbency didn't appear to help Mondaire Jones. Jones lost his bid for reelection after redistricting forced him to run in a district outside his base in the lower Hudson Valley.

And it was good to be Pat Ryan. The Iraq war veteran won twice Tuesday. He’ll serve out Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s two-year term in the 19th District. And he won the Democratic primary in the 18th District.

NY primary:Reps. Maloney, Bowman, Ryan get Democratic nods; Lawler wins GOP bid in 17th

Here are a few takeaways from Tuesday’s primary vote:

10th Congressional District

Jones, one of two openly gay Black members elected to Congress in 2020, lost the Democratic primary in a district that includes Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Jones finished third in a field of six, behind the winner, Daniel Goldman, who edged Yuh-Line Niou, with nearly 26% of the vote. Jones had 18% of the vote.

In 2020, Jones won a seat in a 17th Congressional District that included Rockland and Westchester counties after veteran Rep. Nita Lowey announced her retirement.

He joined Bowman in a wave of progressive Black and Latino Democrats elected during a Democratic surge in 2020.

16th Congressional District

Bowman, the incumbent, took 57% of the vote in a four-person race that included a challenge from two Westchester County lawmakers considered moderates.

Vedat Gashi, a Yorktown Democrat in his second term on the Westchester County board, finished second with 23% of the vote while his colleague, Catherine Parker, a Rye Democrat, garnered 18%.

Gashi had support from Lowey, who stepped down in 2020.

Bowman had the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America and drew support from the left in a redrawn district that includes Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, White Plains and a piece of the Bronx. He won the seat in 2020 after defeating veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in a Democratic primary.

He will face former Scarsdale Mayor Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser in November.

17th Congressional District

Maloney handily defeated challenger Alessandra Biaggi, a state senator who moved to the district to take on a five-term incumbent who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Maloney grabbed 67% of the vote. Biaggi had the support of the party’s progressive wing and attacked Maloney for accepting financial support from corporate police action committees..

“Tonight, mainstream won,” Maloney told supporters Tuesday night. “Common sense won. Candidates who can bring results won.”

19th Congressional District

In a special election to fill a seat vacated by Antonio Delgado, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan defeated Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive, with nearly 52% of the vote.

Ryan will fill a seat that was vacated by Delgado when he was appointed lieutenant governor.

Ryan championed a woman’s right to reproductive freedom.

Ryan also defeated two challengers in the Democratic primary for the 18th District. The Iraq war veteran will face off against Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in November. He will fill Delgado's 19th District seat through the end of the year and, if elected in November, would represent the 18th District in the two-year term beginning in January.

In the redrawn 19th district, Molinaro will face Josh Riley, a former aide to longtime Rep. Maurice Hinchey, who bested Jamie Cheney, a cattle farmer from Rhinebeck. Riley garnered 63% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

22nd Congressional District

Francis Conole, an Iraq war veteran, took 39% percent of the vote, holding off three challengers in the Democratic primary.

Conole was the leading fundraiser among Democrats, with more than $900,000 in hand in late June.

In November, he’ll face Brandon Williams, a software company executive, who defeated Steve Wells, the founding partner of the American Food and Vending in Syracuse, in the Republican primary.

They’ll square off for a Congressional seat once held by Rep. John Katko, who decided not to run for reelection. The newly drawn Central New York district includes the cities of Utica, Syracuse and Rome.

23rd Congressional District

In the state’s most closely-watched Republican primary, state party chairman Nick Langworthy narrowly defeated Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino, with 52% of the vote.

Paladino, defeated by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2010, was not ready to concede the race late Tuesday. Spokesman Vish Burra said the campaign had concerns about the vote tally.

But on Wednesday, Paladino appeared to accept defeat.

“It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life,” he said. “I am forever grateful for this community. I will always advocate for Western New York."

Reporter David McKay Wilson contributed to this report.

Debt:Biden will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt and extend payment pause: live updates

Inflation:Will Inflation Reduction Act aid the Hudson Valley? How Democrat, Republican answers differ

Hochul:Will Kathy Hochul win election? New Yorkers split over her track record

Comments / 1

Related
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
QUEENS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Governor Hochul declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of NY

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed into proclamation and declared Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of New York. And tonight, upon Hochul's orders, state assets will be illuminated in purple and gold in recognition. Women's Equality Day is a celebration and a federally recognized holiday...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jamaal Bowman
ucpublicaffairs.com

Brandon Williams' primary victory upends NY-22 race By Luke Perry

Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells in the NY-22 Republican primary, constituting the biggest upset in Upstate New York during the Congressional primaries, perhaps even statewide. The newly configured district spans from Utica west to Syracuse, after previously running south to Binghamton over the last decade. The race was not close....
UTICA, NY
PIX11

Primaries set up Malliotakis vs. Rose rematch in NY’s 11th CD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Election State#New York House#Gop#Congressional#Yuh Line Niou#Rockland#Latino
cortlandvoice.com

New York State Primary Election Results

Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks

Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
buckeyefirearms.org

“Significant” Problems with NY Red Flag Law

As New York officials prepare to defend that state’s new and almost certainly unconstitutional gun licensing law, the president of the state’s bar association has called attention to “significant deficiencies” in another law, the “extreme risk protection order” (a.k.a. “red flag”) law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit

Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy