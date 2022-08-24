Read full article on original website
Dennis Mattinson 08-25-2022
Warm and dry weather continues, with your typical afternoon breezes thru Friday (20 – 25 mph). As we move into the weekend, our Forecast Area picks up a dry NW flow, and this continues our move into a drier period, Saturday and Sunday…DMATT.
Reds Meadow Road Scheduled to Close October 11, 2022
BISHOP, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service will begin a tree removal operation to prepare for the upcoming reconstruction and widening of Reds Meadow Road. The work will primarily occur between Agnew Meadows and Minaret Vista starting on October 1. This will temporarily impact public access to the Reds Meadow Valley until the work is complete.
Independence Jury Summons for September 7, 8, or 9, 2022
If you were summoned to appear in INDEPENDENCE on Wednesday,. September 7 or Thursday, September 8, 2022, these panels have been canceled and you DO NOT need to appear.
GV Wire
Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15
One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
