Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter

Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)

Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap

Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
Football: Lodi builds lead, beats Manchester Reg. to begin season

Ivan Larcier opened the scoring with a long touchdown run to help Lodi top Manchester Regional, 26-14, in the season opener in Haledon. After a scoreless first quarter, Larcier took a handoff and darted into the end zone from 70 yards out. Harun Agus connected on the extra point to give Lodi a 7-0 lead.
