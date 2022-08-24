Read full article on original website
Related
Complete 2022 HS football preview, with outlook for every division & lots more
Welcome to the 2022 New Jersey high school football season. Week 0 begins Friday, with a handful of teams taking the field, including some of the top teams in the Garden State. The rest of the state gets underway next week, with a full slate of games on the docket.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic flexes muscles in convincing season-opening win (WATCH)
From the first whistle, NJ.com’s No. 2 team in Bergen Catholic picked up right where they left off from a year ago. The Crusaders used physicality to punish Cardinal Gibbons (NC) in a 49-14 season-opening final on Saturday in Oradell. The physicality was even extended to the sideline, where coach Vito Campanile got bumped and cut his mouth open.
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Shore Conference Patriot Division
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Football: Chatham uses overtime to defeat Mount Olive in season-opener
Chatham started its season on the right foot thanks to a 21-14 overtime victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. John Tunny scored the game-winning touchdown in the extra period off a 27-yard pass from quarterback Giovanni Del Re. Mount Olive took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Gunslinger’ Londergan leads No. 15 Seton Hall Prep to win over No. 10 Delbarton
Liam Londergan said he couldn’t have scripted a better start to his career. Londergan, making his first start at quarterback at Seton Hall Prep, got the ball with less than two minutes remaining with 60 yards to go and his team trailing rival Delbarton by one. He was already...
Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter
Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
Football: ‘New Spotswood’ ignores inauspicious start, rallies past Bishop Eustace
The old Spotswood football team would have folded — giving up an 60-yard touchdown on the game’s first play, missing a key PAT kick and throwing two interceptions -- would have sent old Spotswood off the deep end. Luckily this is new Spotswood — or at least it...
Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)
Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap
Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
Highland football takes a hard loss to Downingtown West in Battle at the Beach
No matter how bad the result was, Brian Leary isn’t going to overreact. The Highland High head football coach saw his squad have a poor showing against Downingtown West (Pa.), falling to the Whippets, 48-13, Friday in the Battle at the Beach at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. “It’s...
Football: Woodbury uses fast start to take down Maple Shade in season-opener (PHOTOS)
Bryan Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to lead Woodbury to a 38-14 road win over Maple Shade, in Maple Shade. Johnson connected with Anthony Reagan for an eight-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and lobbed a 29-yard scoring strike to Jabron Solomon in the second quarter. The Herd...
Football: Colonia opens season with win over New Brunswick
Patrick Miller kicked the go-ahead field goals to lift Colonia to a 17-7 win over New Brunswick in the season opener in Colonia. Miller booted a 30-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 10-7 just before the end of the second quarter. After a scoreless first quarter, New Brunswick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: West Essex rolls past Mount Carmel (MD) in road season-opener
Jack Massotto threw a pair of touchdowns while Vin Raniero and Riley Ruane also each scored twice to help West Essex roll to a 41-18 win over Mount Carmel (Md.), in Baltimore, Maryland. Massotto first put West Essex on the scoreboard by linking with Dante Sellari for a five-yard touchdown...
Football: Lodi builds lead, beats Manchester Reg. to begin season
Ivan Larcier opened the scoring with a long touchdown run to help Lodi top Manchester Regional, 26-14, in the season opener in Haledon. After a scoreless first quarter, Larcier took a handoff and darted into the end zone from 70 yards out. Harun Agus connected on the extra point to give Lodi a 7-0 lead.
NJ.com
NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0