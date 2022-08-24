August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO