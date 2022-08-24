Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Regional news briefs
Twenty-eight college-bound county residents have been selected to receive individual grants of $1,200 per year from the College Fund of Pinellas County. Nineteen of the selectees are entering their freshman year, and for freshmen, the award amounts to a $4,800 four-year scholarship since students continue to receive $1,200 a year if they continue to receive a Pell Grant and maintain their grades.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
Beach Beacon
Bluffs Business Association hosts mixer
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation was the host for the Bluffs Business Association's after-hours mixer at their offices at 2101 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. BBA members and guests enjoyed refreshments while making new business connections. Audrey Wood, executive director of the foundation, announced that the nonprofit's name...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local minority business owner wins prestigious award
Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County announces educational board vacancy
August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin food pantry gets steady stream of visitors
DUNEDIN — Putting food on the table for people in need continues to provide challenges for some nonprofit agencies serving the area. The Dunedin Food Pantry is seeing 30 new family households every week. That's what city commissioners heard from Heath Watson, interim president of Dunedin Cares, during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information. Midnite Madness. DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks &...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th
The City of Clearwater, in partnership with KnowBe4, is sponsoring a monthly food truck event where the public can enjoy a great lunch, listen to music, play games and meet new people. On Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., join in on the fun for Food Truck Thursdays in Station Square Park, […] The post Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
thegabber.com
Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 25-Sept. 1
Senior Shuffle St. Petersburg Seniors Week comes to a close with a Senior Gala at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. The semi-formal event includes music, hors d’oeuvres, signature mocktails, and more. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club Ballroom, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. Register at stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek. Sunset...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stpetecatalyst.com
Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete
As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program
(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
Looking for a forever friend? SPCA Tampa Bay to host Clear the Shelter event
LARGO, Fla. — For anyone searching for a furry friend to call their own — you're in luck!. SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event Saturday. All animals will be up for adoption for $8.27 which is marked down to match the date of the event.
msn.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse opening first Tampa Bay location in Seminole
A hunting and outdoors store based in Utah is expanding into the Tampa Bay area. Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening its first store in the region at the Seminole City Center shopping plaza in Pinellas County on Sept. 8, according to a news release. The retail chain, found in 30...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
Beach Beacon
Tracing the history of Clearwater's name
Clearwater Beach is a beautiful area and a renowned vacation destination. But let’s get one thing straight: The water is not clear. More often blue, green or even tea-colored, the water in the Gulf of Mexico and Clearwater Harbor changes depending on the light and the algae in play.
Comments / 0