Largo, FL

Beach Beacon

Around Town: Regional news briefs

Twenty-eight college-bound county residents have been selected to receive individual grants of $1,200 per year from the College Fund of Pinellas County. Nineteen of the selectees are entering their freshman year, and for freshmen, the award amounts to a $4,800 four-year scholarship since students continue to receive $1,200 a year if they continue to receive a Pell Grant and maintain their grades.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Bluffs Business Association hosts mixer

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation was the host for the Bluffs Business Association's after-hours mixer at their offices at 2101 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. BBA members and guests enjoyed refreshments while making new business connections. Audrey Wood, executive director of the foundation, announced that the nonprofit's name...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local minority business owner wins prestigious award

Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas County announces educational board vacancy

August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin food pantry gets steady stream of visitors

DUNEDIN — Putting food on the table for people in need continues to provide challenges for some nonprofit agencies serving the area. The Dunedin Food Pantry is seeing 30 new family households every week. That's what city commissioners heard from Heath Watson, interim president of Dunedin Cares, during a...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information. Midnite Madness. DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks &...
SEMINOLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th

The City of Clearwater, in partnership with KnowBe4, is sponsoring a monthly food truck event where the public can enjoy a great lunch, listen to music, play games and meet new people. On Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., join in on the fun for Food Truck Thursdays in Station Square Park, […] The post Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Senior Shuffle St. Petersburg Seniors Week comes to a close with a Senior Gala at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. The semi-formal event includes music, hors d’oeuvres, signature mocktails, and more. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club Ballroom, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. Register at stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek. Sunset...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete

As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program

(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Tracing the history of Clearwater's name

Clearwater Beach is a beautiful area and a renowned vacation destination. But let’s get one thing straight: The water is not clear. More often blue, green or even tea-colored, the water in the Gulf of Mexico and Clearwater Harbor changes depending on the light and the algae in play.
CLEARWATER, FL

