MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another cyclist has been killed in the DMV, this time in a crash in Montgomery County. Police and first responders were sent to the 5200 block of River Road just after 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman hit by a truck while riding her bike. When Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) arrived on scene, they found the woman dead, and she was pronounced on the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO