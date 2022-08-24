Read full article on original website
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting two people in Northwest on Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Street around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday. Once...
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
WJLA
6 hospitalized after DC fire truck, tour bus collide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (7News) — Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a D.C. Fire and EMS truck and a tour-style bus in Southeast D.C. Wednesday. The crash happened on Pennsylvania Avenue at Alabama Avenue Southeast, officials said. A total of six people, including five personnel from the fire...
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
Woman hit by flatbed truck while riding bike killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another cyclist has been killed in the DMV, this time in a crash in Montgomery County. Police and first responders were sent to the 5200 block of River Road just after 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman hit by a truck while riding her bike. When Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) arrived on scene, they found the woman dead, and she was pronounced on the scene.
Bowie man killed in motorcycle crash
Prince George’s County, MD – a 52-year-old Bowie man, was killed in a crash while...
4 hurt, 1 dead in series of DC shootings, police say
WASHINGTON — Multiple shootings across D.C. on Thursday have left four people in the hospital and one person dead. According to a series of tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shootings happened in less than four hours. The first shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in...
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
NBC Washington
Shots Fired at Driver on the Beltway
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning on the Beltway in Fairfax County. A driver told investigators someone shot at his vehicle while he was traveling north on Interstate 495 in the Annandale area. Both drivers pulled off onto the exit ramp to Little River Turnpike, police said.
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
msn.com
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
fox5dc.com
3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville. Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m. Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive...
Report: Lightning strike caused fire that killed battalion chief in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services released the finalized external review on Friday about the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird that happened while in the line of duty on Aug. 11, 2021. Chief Laird died while battling a massive two-alarm house...
foxbaltimore.com
5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at The Mall at Prince George’s
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police put out the name of the man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a mall in Hyattsville on Aug. 18. The Prince George’s County Police Department said a warrant was on file for the arrest of Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. […]
