Washington, DC

WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting two people in Northwest on Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Street around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday. Once...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
WJLA

6 hospitalized after DC fire truck, tour bus collide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (7News) — Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a D.C. Fire and EMS truck and a tour-style bus in Southeast D.C. Wednesday. The crash happened on Pennsylvania Avenue at Alabama Avenue Southeast, officials said. A total of six people, including five personnel from the fire...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman hit by flatbed truck while riding bike killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another cyclist has been killed in the DMV, this time in a crash in Montgomery County. Police and first responders were sent to the 5200 block of River Road just after 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman hit by a truck while riding her bike. When Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) arrived on scene, they found the woman dead, and she was pronounced on the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

4 hurt, 1 dead in series of DC shootings, police say

WASHINGTON — Multiple shootings across D.C. on Thursday have left four people in the hospital and one person dead. According to a series of tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shootings happened in less than four hours. The first shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in...
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Shots Fired at Driver on the Beltway

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning on the Beltway in Fairfax County. A driver told investigators someone shot at his vehicle while he was traveling north on Interstate 495 in the Annandale area. Both drivers pulled off onto the exit ramp to Little River Turnpike, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville. Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m. Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

