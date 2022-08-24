ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence on Violet St.,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies interviewed the person who called the sheriff’s office.

The ensuing investigation led deputies to believe that this all centered around an argument between Starks and Thompson.

APSO says, “deputies felt as though probable cause did exist to arrest Starks and Thompson and applied for those warrants which were granted.”

The duo was subsequently arrested and their charges are listed below:

Kitica Patterson Starks:

  • Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • Disturbing the Peace

Renee A. Thompson:

  • Terrorizing

Starks and Thompson remain behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The duo are waiting for their bond hearing.

