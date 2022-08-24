New Andor clip explains how a Rebel spy steals from the Empire

Disney Plus has released a new clip from Andor, the latest Star Wars series to hit the streaming platform.

In the brief clip, which can be watched below, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) explains how to steal from the Empire to the mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). It's easier than you might think, as the Empire is "fat and satisfied" and wouldn't even notice if a Rebel spy came strolling on through. "You just walk in like you belong," Cassian says, receiving a monetary bribe from Luthen who desperately wants to know how the Rebel made it in and out undetected.

The series is a spin-off of Rogue One which, spoiler alert, sees Cassian sacrifice himself in order to ensure that the Death Star plans are safely delivered to Princess Leia. Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, serving as a prequel. A second season has already been greenlit.

See more

Luna previously told Total Film that his character is a "wounded man."

"We find him in a place where he’s not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old," the actor explained. "He's a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You’re not going to believe that he's capable of what he does in Rogue One."

Andor hits Disney Plus with a triple-season premiere this September 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.

